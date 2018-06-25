 
World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs Russia Live Football Score: Russia, Uruguay Aim To Finish On Top Of Group A

Updated: 25 June 2018 19:32 IST

FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Football Match Score, Uruguay vs Russia Live Football Score From Samara Arena, Russia.

FIFA Football World Cup 2018: Russia will be high on confidence against Uruguay © AFP

With two wins in two matches in the group stages, World Cup hosts Russia will be high on confidence when they lock horns with on two-time champions Uruguay on Monday. The hosts have had a scintillating start to the tournament beating Egypt and Saudi Arabia in their opening two encounters but the real test for the hosts will be when they take on the 14th ranked team in their final group stage encounter. Written off as no-hopers before the World Cup, Russia head to the Volga River city of Samara for a game which will see the winner secure top spot in Group A following the elimination of Saudi Arabia and Egypt. (LIVE SCORES: Uruguay vs Russia)

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Uruguay vs Russia Group A match straight from Samara Arena, Russia.

19:30 IST: Kick-off! Russia gets the ball rolling and Uruguay takes an early shot off goal through Matias Vecino

19:01 IST: Uruguay and Russia have arrived for the clash, both sides will be aiming to enter the Round of 16 with a cent percent win in the group stages. 

19:00 IST: Here is how both the sides have line-up in anticipation to the match that could land either of the sides on top of Group A.

19:00 IST: Hello and welcome the live commentary from the Group A match between Uruguay and Russia. 

A draw would also be good enough to give Russia first place, thanks to the eight goals from two matches that have made believers out of fans used to decades of World Cup futility. Both teams then face the likely prospect of going up against either Spain or Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the last 16 -- although underdogs Iran are still in the running in a tight Group B.

Uruguay however are likely to provide the type of stern test Russia will need to overcome if they are launch an extended run in the knockout rounds.

Yet the hosts are brimming with confidence having made it past the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since the Soviet Union lost to Belgium in the last 16 in 1986.

Russia had won just two of nine World Cup matches before kicking off the most watched event on the planet with a 5-0 rout of the Saudis. Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko -- the former sports minister who still oversees football in an unofficial capacity -- said the squad had no right to relax.

