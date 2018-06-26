World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Nigeria Live Football Score: Lionel Messi And Argentina Face Nigeria In Do-Or-Die Clash

Held by Iceland and humiliated by Croatia, Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2018 could already have been all but over, but Lionel Messi and Co. will have one final shot at staying alive when they face Nigeria in their last Group D clash at Saint Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday. The 2014 World Cup runners-up Argentina, who are on the brink of elimination from the World Cup at the bottom of Group D with a single point, need to beat Nigeria to qualify for the round of 16. Victory against the Africans, who Argentina have beaten in all four previous World Cup meetings, will secure qualification for the last 16 as long as Iceland don't shock already-qualified Croatia. ( Live Score: Nigeria vs Argentina ) ( Live Score: Iceland vs Croatia )

Even if Iceland claim a first-ever World Cup victory, Argentina could still progress on goal difference. For all his heroics with Barcelona at club level, Messi is still often compared unfavourably in his homeland for his inability to recreate Maradona's success for the national team. Messi led Argentina to the World Cup final four years ago and consecutive Copa America finals in the following two years, but all three ended in defeat.

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Argentina vs Nigeria, straight from Saint Petersburg Stadium

And his 31st birthday on Sunday only served to highlight how time is running out for Messi to win a major international tournament. Without the five-time World Player of the Year, though, it is highly unlikely Argentina would even have qualified. Messi salvaged a disastrous campaign under three different managers with a hat-trick away to Ecuador in the Albiceleste's final qualifier.