 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Justin Timberlake Raises 'Its Coming Home!' Slogan Ahead Of England's Semi-Final

Updated: 10 July 2018 14:48 IST

Justin Timberlake got his show at The O2 Arena in London with the "Its Coming Home!" slogan

World Cup 2018: Justin Timberlake Raises
Justin Timberlake too become part of the FIFA World Cup 2018 euphoria. © Twitter

Justin Timberlake too become part of the FIFA World Cup 2018 euphoria that is sweeping England as their football team sets up to play the semi-final against Croatia on Wednesday. The O2 Arena in London tweeted a video of Timberlake beginning his show there with the "Its Coming Home!" slogan, which has taken England by storm as the team made its way through the FIFA World Cup Group stages, the Round of 16 and the quarter-finals and now is all set for the semi-finals against Croatia in Moscow. England has not won the World Cup since 1966, which is also the only year that the team made it to the final and everyone in the country is convinced that this would be the year when the elusive football World Cup comes home.

Just one match separates England from their first World Cup final since 1966 and Croatia from their maiden appearance in the summit clash of the mega event as the two sides set to lock horns in the mouth-watering semi-final clash at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Wednesday.

As World Cup fever builds at home, England are avoiding the hype as coach Gareth Southgate prepares his team in their tranquil base near St. Petersburg for their first semi-final since 1990.

England progressed to the last four of football's flagship tournament for the first time since 1990 with a 2-0 win over Sweden on Saturday while Croatia advanced by overcoming hosts Russia on penalties.

Comments
Topics : England Croatia Football 2018 FIFA World Cup Croatia vs England, Semi-Final 2
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Justin Timberlake too become part of the FIFA World Cup 2018 euphoria
  • England defeated Sweden 2-0 to reach semi-finals
  • England have not won the World Cup since 1966
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: "It
World Cup 2018: "It's A Perfect Storm" For Croats After Years Of Heartbreak, Says Slaven Bilic
World Cup 2018: Justin Timberlake Raises
World Cup 2018: Justin Timberlake Raises 'Its Coming Home!' Slogan Ahead Of England's Semi-Final
World Cup 2018 Semi-Final Preview: England, Croatia Face Off With Final Spot In Sight
World Cup 2018 Semi-Final Preview: England, Croatia Face Off With Final Spot In Sight
World Cup 2018: Anyone But England? The Bitter Truth About Football Rivalry In The UK
World Cup 2018: Anyone But England? The Bitter Truth About Football Rivalry In The UK
World Cup 2018:
World Cup 2018: 'We Believe', Wayne Rooney Lauds 'Fantastic' England's World Cup Campaign
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 6
3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3
4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.