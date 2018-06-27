 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Joachim Loew's Job Safe Even If Germany Exit Early

Updated: 27 June 2018 17:33 IST

Germany must beat South Korea by two clear goals in Kazan on Wednesday to be sure of reaching the last 16.

Joachim Loew signed a contract extension until 2022 last month. © AFP

Joachim Loew is safe in his role as Germany coach even if the defending champions exit the 2018 World Cup early, the boss of the German FA said ahead of Wednesday's crunch clash against South Korea. Germany must win by two clear goals in Kazan on Wednesday to be sure of reaching the last 16. They lost their opening game 0-1 to Mexico and needed Toni Kroos's dramatic late free-kick to beat Sweden 2-1. Failure to qualify for the World Cup knockout rounds would significantly dent Loew's reputation after 12 years as head coach but his job is understood to be safe after he signed a contract extension until 2022 last month.

The president of the German Football Association (DFB) expects there to be changes in the squad after the tournament in Russia but insists Loew, 58, will oversee the grooming of the next generation.

"We decided in the DFB executive committee before the World Cup to offer a contract extension," DFB boss Reinhard Grindel told Frankfurt-based newspaper FAZ.

"We believe there will be a transition that will take place after the World Cup, regardless of the outcome of the tournament, and no one is better equipped to handle that than Jogi Loew."

Germany won last year's Confederations Cup in Russia even though Loew opted to leave his World Cup-winning stars at home, boosting his reputation further.

"He proved a year ago at the Confederations Cup that he can make young players into an impressive team who play outstanding football," added Grindel.

"That is still valid, as far as we are concerned."

Topics : Germany Korea Republic Joachim Loew Korea Republic vs Germany, Match 41 2018 FIFA World Cup Football
World Cup 2018: Joachim Loew
Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 6
3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3
4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

