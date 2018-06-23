 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Japan vs Senegal: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 23 June 2018 20:14 IST

Japan on Tuesday became the first ever Asian nation to beat South American opposition at a World Cup when they pipped Colombia 2-1.

A win on Sunday will virtually seal a pre-quarterfinal berth for the winner. © AFP

Riding on confidence after victories in their respective opening fixtures, Japan and Senegal will lock horns in their second Group H encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2018 at the Ekaterinburg Arena on Sunday. A win on Sunday will virtually seal a pre-quarterfinal berth for the winner. Japan on Tuesday became the first ever Asian nation to beat South American opposition at a World Cup when they pipped Colombia 2-1. The Asian giants' win against Colombia was one of the biggest surprises of the ongoing mega event and the Akira Nishino-coached side will be eager to dish out yet another spirited show. Japan midfielder Genki Haraguchi said his side will focus on strengthening their defence on Sunday, which will also enhance their attacking ability.

When is World Cup 2018 Japan vs Senegal match?

The World Cup 2018 Japan vs Senegal match will take place on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

Where is World Cup 2018 Japan vs Senegal match?

The World Cup 2018 Japan vs Senegal match will be played at the Ekaterinburg Arena.

What time does the World Cup 2018 Japan vs Senegal match begin?

The World Cup 2018 Japan vs Senegal match begins at 08:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup 2018 Japan vs Senegal match?

The World Cup 2018 Japan vs Senegal match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup 2018 Japan vs Senegal match?

The World Cup 2018 Japan vs Senegal match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters

Highlights
  • Genki Haraguchi said his side will focus on strengthening their defence
  • The Africans will be looking to continue the momentum from that victory
  • Makoto Hasebe felt that his side has to be grounded
