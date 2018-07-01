 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: James Rodriguez Suffers Calf Injury, Doubtful For England Match

Updated: 01 July 2018 18:17 IST

James Rodriguez walked back in the 31st minute of last Thursday's game against Senegal after he felt muscular discomfort and went directly to the locker room to be checked by the Colombian medical team.

World Cup 2018: James Rodriguez Suffers Calf Injury, Doubtful For England Match
James Rodriguez has been carrying a soleus injury to his left leg since last January. © Reuters

Colombian attacking midfielder James Rodriguez has suffered a right calf injury and is doubtful for their FIFA World Cup pre-quarterfinal against England on Tuesday. Rodriguez was replaced by Luis Fernando Muriel in the 31st minute of last Thursday's game against Senegal, corresponding to the third and final day of the group stage, after he felt muscular discomfort and went directly to the locker room to be checked by the Colombian medical team, reports Xinhua news agency. "A resonance was made to James Rodriguez, whose results showed that he presents a minor edema without fibrillar rupture in the right soleus," the Colombian football federation FCF on Saturday informed in a brief statement, which did not confirm the estimated time of absence of the player.

The Colombian vice captain was a substitute in the first match in Russia 2018 against Japan (1-2) -- although he entered in the 59th minute -- suffering from "muscular fatigue" in the twin of the left leg, as the FCF informed in another of its short missives.

He played, however, the second full game, in which the 'Tricolor' thrashed Poland 3-0 and was named best player of the match after giving two assists.

Rodriguez has been carrying a soleus injury to his left leg since last January and came slightly 'touched' to the World Cup. However, the edema is now in the right soleus.

The Colombian team, without Rodriguez, continues to prepare for the duel against the English side and this Saturday he trained in double session, in the morning in the gym and in the afternoon doing field exercises on the grass.

Comments
Topics : Football Colombia England Senegal James Rodriguez 2018 FIFA World Cup Colombia vs England, Round of 16
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Colombia will play England in World Cup pre-quarterfinal on Tuesday.
  • Rodriguez estimated time of absence is yet not confirmed.
  • Team, without James, continues to prepare for the duel against England.
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: James Rodriguez Suffers Calf Injury, Doubtful For England Match
World Cup 2018: James Rodriguez Suffers Calf Injury, Doubtful For England Match
World Cup 2018: Harry Kane Says He Can Score In Every World Cup Game
World Cup 2018: Harry Kane Says He Can Score In Every World Cup Game
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 6
3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3
4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.