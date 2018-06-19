 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Germany World Cup Games Are Now Finals, Says Manuel Neuer

Updated: 19 June 2018 19:18 IST

Germany's lost to Mexico has thrown their World Cup defence in disarray.

World Cup 2018: Germany World Cup Games Are Now Finals, Says Manuel Neuer
Manuel Neuer said that Germany's remaining two FIFA World Cup games are effectively finals. © AFP

German captain Manuel Neuer on Tuesday said that his team's remaining two FIFA World Cup games against Sweden and Korea Republic are now effectively finals as the holders fight to stay in the tournament following an opening game defeat against Mexico. "From now on, we only have finals. The players have to show what they can do, but I am convinced that we can do it," Neuer said. "Complaining about what happened doesn't change anything, we all know that," he further added. Joachin Loew's team will have to put their loss behind if they want to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the title.

Neuer revealed that head coach Loew spoke at length during an emergency team meeting after the poor display in Moscow and that the players did not hold back in giving their opinion.

"There was a length team meeting," said Neuer.

"We didn't mince words, because we want to make things better against Sweden. We talked a lot, such meetings are good, it's a liberating feeling and the outlines came from the coach," Neuer explained.

"We are our harshest critics. It was a wake-up call and there has never been such strong communication within the team as after the game against Mexico. We won't need a second wake-up call. We want to reach the knock-out stages and the team believes that we can do it," the German captain remarked.

Neuer says all the stops will be pulled out against Sweden.

"Every player must ask himself, 'am I ready to give everything?", said Germany's keeper.

"In terms of the performance, I don't think we need to change players," Neuer added.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : Germany Sweden Manuel Neuer 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Germany vs Sweden, Match 29
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Germany's lost to Mexico has thrown their World Cup defence in disarray
  • From now on, we only have finals, said Manuel Neuer
  • Germany face Sweden on June 23
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Germany World Cup Games Are Now Finals, Says Manuel Neuer
World Cup 2018: Germany World Cup Games Are Now Finals, Says Manuel Neuer
World Cup 2018: Joachim Loew Defiant As Germany Face World Cup Crisis
World Cup 2018: Joachim Loew Defiant As Germany Face World Cup Crisis
World Cup 2018: Indian Fan Cycles To Russia To Catch A Glimpse Of Lionel Messi
World Cup 2018: Indian Fan Cycles To Russia To Catch A Glimpse Of Lionel Messi
World Cup: Mexico
World Cup: Mexico's Rafael Marquez Becomes Third Player To Feature In 5 World Cups
World Cup 2018: German Media Sound Alarm After Shock World Cup Defeat
World Cup 2018: German Media Sound Alarm After Shock World Cup Defeat
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 1 1 0 0 3
2 Uruguay 1 1 0 0 3
3 Egypt 1 0 0 1 0
4 Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.