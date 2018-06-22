World Cup 2018, Germany vs Sweden: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

An early German exit from the World Cup seems unthinkable, but that could be the grim reality for the reigning champions unless they get the better of Sweden this weekend. Still, at least they know exactly where the danger is coming from. The main creative threat in Janne Andersson's principally solid, unspectacular side lies in the shape of Emil Forsberg, one of the most talented wide attackers in Europe. Bayern Munich defender Hummels and his international teammates are well placed to comment on Forsberg's ability. The 26-year-old has come to Russia on the back of two outstanding seasons in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, and on Saturday evening, at the Fisht Stadium by the Black Sea, he will come up against a German side featuring his club colleague Timo Werner. The Germans came early to Sochi to acclimatise to the heat as they look to stave off talk of a crisis following their 1-0 defeat to Mexico, with which they began their trophy defence. In contrast, the Swedes - who stunned Italy in a play-off to qualify - travel down the coast from their peaceful base in the resort of Gelendzhik in rather more buoyant mood after beating South Korea 1-0.