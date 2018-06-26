 
World Cup 2018, Germany vs South Korea: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 26 June 2018 14:51 IST

Germany need to get maximum points vs South Korea to keep qualification race alive.

World Cup 2018, Germany vs South Korea: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Germany need a win vs South Korea as Sweden also have the same points. © AFP

Defending champions Germany were dealt a severe blow in their attempt to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 when they went down to Mexico in their very first game. They also looked in trouble against Sweden till Tony Kroos scored a crucial goal to give them a vital win. However, Germany need a win vs South Korea as Sweden also have the same points a Germany (3) and a good result against Mexico may push them ahead. Germany therefore need to win by a big margin and hope that Sweden don't win. Given their return to form in the last match, the Germans would be hoping that they will cement their place in the last 16.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Germany vs South Korea match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Germany vs South Korea match will take place on June 27, 2018.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Germany vs South Korea match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Germany vs South Korea match will be played at the Kazan Arena.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 Germany vs South Korea match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Germany vs South Korea match begins at 7:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Germany vs South Korea match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Germany vs South Korea match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 1 HD and SD and Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Germany vs South Korea match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Germany vs South Korea match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.

Topics : Germany Korea Republic 2018 FIFA World Cup Football
World Cup 2018, Germany vs South Korea: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 6
3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3
4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 0
World Cup Table»

