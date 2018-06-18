 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: German Media Sound Alarm After Shock World Cup Defeat

Updated: 18 June 2018 12:41 IST

Germany's media reacted with concern and worry to the World Cup holder's shock 1-0 defeat against Mexico on Sunday.

Germany's media reacted with concern and worry to the World Cup holder's shock 1-0 defeat. © AFP

Germany's media reacted with concern and worry to the World Cup holder's shock 1-0 defeat against Mexico on Sunday. Hirving Lozano hit the winning goal after 35 minutes in Moscow when the German defence was caught napping. This was the first time Germany have lost an opening game at a World Cup finals since going down 2-1 to Algeria when Spain hosted the 1982 tournament.

Top-selling German daily Bild declared on their website: "Embarrassing performance against Mexico: this crash causes us World Cup worry".

Munich-based newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung agreed with "There are reasons to worry" over a picture of the dejected German team, who need to beat Sweden and South Korea to be sure of going through.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper went for "Fiesta Mexicana: False start for Germany".

Magazine Sports Bild commented "There were no world champions to be seen on the pitch" in a damning verdict on the below-par performance.

Highlights
  • Germany's media reacted with concern and worry
  • Mexico beat defending champions Germany 1-0
  • Hirving Lozano hit the winning goal after 35 minutes
