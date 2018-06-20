 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, France vs Peru: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 20 June 2018 13:57 IST

With holders Germany losing to Mexico and Spain, Argentina and Brazil all drawing their opening games, the Peru clash is a prime opportunity for the French to stake their claim as the team to beat in Russia.

Didier Deschamps's team were far from fluid against Australia in their opening game in Russia. © AFP

With their title rivals failing to fire, France have vowed to ramp up the intensity and put their stamp on the World Cup with victory over Peru on Thursday. Didier Deschamps's team were far from fluid against Australia in their opening game in Russia, needing VAR (the Video Assistant Referee) and consequent Antoine Griezmann penalty, then an own goal about 10 minutes from time, to snatch a 2-1 win. But, while unconvincing, a French side featuring a misfiring front three of the usually prolific Griezmann and starlets Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele at least avoided embarrassment. With holders Germany losing to Mexico and Spain, Argentina and Brazil all drawing their opening games, the Peru clash is a prime opportunity for the French to stake their claim as the team to beat in Russia. France's talented but young squad will be favourites against a Peru side beaten 1-0 by Denmark in their opener.

When is World Cup 2018 France vs Peru match?

The World Cup 2018 France vs Peru match will take place on Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Where is World Cup 2018 France vs Peru match?

The World Cup 2018 France vs Peru match will be played at Ekaterinburg Arena.

What time does the World Cup 2018 France vs Peru match begin?

The World Cup 2018 France vs Peru match begins at 08:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup 2018 France vs Peru match?

The World Cup 2018 France vs Peru match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup 2018 France vs Peru match?

The World Cup 2018 France vs Peru match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters.

Comments
Highlights
  • France's talented but young squad will be favourites against a Peru
  • The Peru side were beaten 1-0 by Denmark in their opener
  • Didier Deschamps's team were far from fluid against Australia
