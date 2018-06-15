 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, France vs Australia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 15 June 2018 18:53 IST

France are considered one of the outside World Cup favourites and they will seek maximum points vs Australia.

France are considered to be one of the outside favourites for the World Cup 2018 title. © AFP

The FIFA World Cup now France vs Australia contest will bring forward the French, who are considered to be one of the outside favourites for the World Cup 2018 title. The Group C contest will see World Cup action reaching the Tatarstan region of Russia as the city of Kazan will host its first match. France are expected to qualify from the group, which also includes Denmark and Peru. The French will be hoping to garner maximum points from their first match while the Australians will try to make a decent start to the tournament as well.

When is World Cup 2018 France vs Australia match?

The World Cup 2018 France vs Australia match will take place on Friday, June 16, 2018.

Where is World Cup 2018 France vs Australia match?

The World Cup 2018 France vs Australia match will be played at Kazan Stadium, Kazan.

What time does The World Cup 2018 France vs Australia match begin?

The World Cup 2018 France vs Australia match begins at 3:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup 2018 France vs Australia match?

The World Cup 2018 France vs Australia match will be shown on Sony Ten SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup 2018 France vs Australia match?

The World Cup 2018 France vs Australia match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters.

Topics : France Australia 2018 FIFA World Cup France vs Australia, Match 5 Football
Highlights
  • France are expected to qualify from the group
  • Group C also includes Australia, Denmark and Peru
  • Australians will try to make a decent start to the tournament
Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 1 1 0 0 3
2 Egypt 0 0 0 0 0
3 Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0
4 Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

