World Cup 2018, France vs Argentina Round Of 16: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Lionel Messi and Argentina get things going when they meet France in the first FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match. While Lionel Messi and his side have had their good and bad days, France have largely been under the radar till their infamous last group match against Denmark, which is the only goalless draw in World Cup 2018 so far. That, and France's general demeanour have not been great, so it would be quite a challenge for them when they take on Argentina, who are running more on adrenaline than any real conviction. However, this makes for a classic and the entire world is waiting.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Argentina Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Argentina Round of 16 match will take place on June 30, 2018.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Argentina Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Argentina Round of 16 match will be played at the Kazan Arena.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Argentina Round Of 16 match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Argentina Round of 16 match begins at 7:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Argentina Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Argentina Round of 16 match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Argentina Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Argentina Round of 16 match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

