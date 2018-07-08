The Neymar Challenge: This Hilarious Copycat Trend Is Breaking The Internet

Neymar's legacy as one of the most skillful players in the world is in danger of being overshadowed by some of his theatrics during the FIFA World Cup 2018 that has got fans talking from around the world. There is little doubt that with the ball at his feet, the Brazilian star is capable of producing magical moments that few can ever even dream of pulling off. However, the 26-year-old has also been guilty on numerous occasions of play-acting and some of his over-the-top antics in Russia have now become the source of a hilarious copycat trend that is breaking the internet.

The #NeymarChallenge has gone viral with fans, including Indian grandmothers, hilariously copying the Brazilian's diving antics.

That baggage dived in like a complete nutjob!! #NeymarChallengepic.twitter.com/m6ihsiABQt — Too Many T's (@TooManyTs) July 7, 2018

Omg this actually became a thing? Haha, Neymar is a disgrace to football. So much talent being wasted and ridiculed #NeymarChallengepic.twitter.com/2C9MWNws5F#WorldCup#BRA — Gary Sethi (@Gary_Sethi) July 7, 2018

Brazil were knocked out of the World Cup on Friday, losing 2-1 to Belgium in the quarter-finals in Russia.



The forward, who became the world's most expensive player when he left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain last year for 222 million euros ($264 million), will be 30 by the time the next World Cup comes around in Qatar in 2022.

Brazil were left stunned in Friday night's match in Kazan, finding themselves 2-0 down at half-time and unable to rescue the game in the second half, despite substitute Renato Augusto getting a goal back late on. The disappointment follows Brazil's humiliating 7-1 loss against Germany in the semi-finals four years ago, when they hosted the tournament.

Brazil have now been knocked out in the quarter-finals at three of the last four tournaments since winning the World Cup for the fifth time, in Japan in 2002.