World Cup 2018: Virat Kohli Is A Lucky Charm For England Football Team. Here's Why

Captain Harry Kane scored a brace as England registered a 2-1 victory against Tunisia in their FIFA World Cup 2018 Group G clash at the Volgograd Arena on Monday. Just ahead of the England vs Tunisia clash, India cricket captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter and sent Harry Kane a good luck message. "Wishing you a successful World Cup campaign @HKane! #WorldCupRussia2018 #HarryCan," Kohli's tweet read. Kohli's good luck message worked for England football team as the Three Lions started their FIFA World Cup 2018 campaign on a winning note with Kane scoring twice.

Kane gave England the lead in the 11th minute but Ferjani Sassi converted a penalty to pull Tunisia level in the 35th minute. However, Kane headed home off a corner in the 90+1st minute to give England the winning goal.

England face Panama in their next game on Sunday.

This was not the first time Kohli and Kane were involved in a conversation on Twitter.

After Virat Kohli's match-winning innings against Australia during the 2016 World T20 tournament, Kane had praised the Indian captain on Twitter.

"Virat Kohli is some player!In the high pressure situations shows what type of player you are and he does it time and time again! #IndvsAus," Kane had tweeted.

In reply, Kohli had said: "Thank You so much @HKane. Loved your goal against Germany. Good Luck with your PL chase!."

Recently, Kohli received the Polly Umrigar Award (Best International Cricketer) for his stupendous performances in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

Kohli had a phenomenal 2016-17 season. The Indian skipper amassed 1332 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 74. He also scored 1516 runs in 27 ODIs at an average of 84.22 during the period. Kohli has played six Tests in the 2017-18 season, scoring 896 runs at an average of 89.6, while his ODI average stands at 75.50.