 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Three Things We Learned From England's 2-1 Win Against Tunisia

Updated: 19 June 2018 08:36 IST

Captain Harry Kane scored a brace as England overcame Tunisia with a 2-1 victory in their FIFA World Cup Group G opening clash at the Volgograd Arena in Russia on Monday.

World Cup 2018: Three Things We Learned From England
Captain Harry Kane scored a brace as England overcame Tunisia with a 2-1 victory. © AFP

Captain Harry Kane scored a brace as England overcame Tunisia with a 2-1 victory in their FIFA World Cup Group G opening clash at the Volgograd Arena in Russia on Monday. Harry Kane gave England the lead in the 11th minute but Ferjani Sassi converted a penalty to pull Tunisia level in the 35th minute. However, Kane headed home off a corner in the 90+1st minute to give England the winning goal. England kept it late to seal the win but their overwhelming start nearly blew Tunisia away. England were all over Tunisia, beginning the match in an emphatic manner.

Here's a look at three things we learned from the match.

Kane able to shine on world stage

Harry Kane scored 46 goals in all competitions for Tottenham last season but had never before scored in a major tournament finals for England -- until now.

Marked tightly, and often unfairly, by the Tunisian defence at set plays he managed to wriggle free twice -- and scored on both occasions to go second in the Golden Boot standings behind Cristiano Ronaldo and level with Denis Cheryshev, Diego Costa and Romelu Lukaku.

Maguire is maturing fast

Leicester City's central defender Harry Maguire was a constant threat from set pieces -- his header set up Kane's winning goal -- and an assured presence at the back which earned him praise from Gareth Southgate.

"Harry Maguire's potential is huge," said Southgate of the 25-year-old.

"Both he and Jordan Pickford have not played in cup finals and big-stage Champions League matches -- but he has great composure and has a calm temperament. He has outstanding potential and hope tonight has given him a lot of belief."

The hooligans stayed at home

England fans were given the warmest of welcomes in Volgograd and they reciprocated by being the perfect guests with no sign of any hooligan element that had been feared.

"People in England said don't go, you won't come back, but it's been great," said Jonathan Phillips, from London as fans chanted Harry Kane's name outside the 45,000-seater stadium after the match.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : England Tunisia Harry Kane Volgograd Arena 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Tunisia vs England, Match 14
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Harry Kane scored a brace as England beat Tunisia
  • England edge Tunisia 2-1 in their Group G opening clash
  • Harry Kane scored 46 goals in all competitions for Tottenham last season
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Virat Kohli Is A Lucky Charm For England Football Team. Here
World Cup 2018: Virat Kohli Is A Lucky Charm For England Football Team. Here's Why
World Cup 2018: Captain Harry Kane Proud Of England
World Cup 2018: Captain Harry Kane Proud Of England's Persistence
World Cup 2018: Three Things We Learned From England
World Cup 2018: Three Things We Learned From England's 2-1 Win Against Tunisia
World Cup 2018: Captain Fantastic Kane To The Rescue As England Beat Tunisia
World Cup 2018: Captain Fantastic Kane To The Rescue As England Beat Tunisia
World Cup 2018, Tunisia vs England Highlights: Kane
World Cup 2018, Tunisia vs England Highlights: Kane's Stoppage Time Goal Helps England Edge Tunisia 2-1
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 1 1 0 0 3
2 Uruguay 1 1 0 0 3
3 Egypt 1 0 0 1 0
4 Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.