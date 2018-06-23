 
World Cup 2018, England vs Panama: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 23 June 2018 19:59 IST

Marcus Rashford will replace Sterling with Ruben Loftus-Cheek stepping in for Dele Alli, who suffered a thigh injury against Tunisia.

Harry Kane's heroics in Volgograd papered over the cracks of his team-mates' failure. © AFP

Handed a winning start for the first time in a major tournament for 12 years by captain Harry Kane's injury-time winner against Tunisia, England can look forward to Sunday's meeting with Panama with a rare sense of World Cup calm. A two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, Kane banished any remaining doubts over his ability to perform on the biggest stage for his country with the first double by an English player at the World Cup since Gary Lineker in 1990. But Kane's heroics in Volgograd papered over the cracks of his team-mates' failure to find the net with a host of simple first-half chances. Raheem Sterling and Jesse Lingard were particularly culpable and while Kane saved an inquest into England's profligacy and ponderous second-half performance, Sterling's place against Panama may now be in jeopardy.

When is World Cup 2018 England vs Panama match?

The World Cup 2018 England vs Panama match will take place on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

Where is World Cup 2018 England vs Panama match?

The World Cup 2018 England vs Panama match will be played at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

What time does the World Cup 2018 England vs Panama match begin?

The World Cup 2018 England vs Panama match begins at 05:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup 2018 England vs Panama match?

The World Cup 2018 England vs Panama match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup 2018 England vs Panama match?

The World Cup 2018 England vs Panama match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters

