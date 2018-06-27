 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

FIFA World Cup 2018, England vs Belgium: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 27 June 2018 16:31 IST

England and Belgium have both qualified for the 2018 World Cup Round of 16.

2018 World Cup: England-Belgium clash in battle for top spot in Group G. © AFP

England and Belgium, already in the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 from Group G, will be facing off to decide which side goes to the top of the table. The two sides are identically placed with six points apiece and a goal difference of plus-2, having scored eight each and conceded two. That makes them the two of the most evenly balanced sides to meet at the group stages. However, the fact that they have both qualified may affect their line-up and the result as well, but both sides would also like to keep their winning momentum going.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 England vs Belgium match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 England vs Belgium match will take place on June 28, 2018.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 England vs Belgium match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 England vs Belgium match will be played at the Kaliningrad Stadium.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 England vs Belgium match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 England vs Belgium match begins at 11:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 England vs Belgium match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 England vs Belgium match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 1 HD and SD and Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 England vs Belgium match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 England vs Belgium match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Topics : Belgium England 2018 FIFA World Cup England vs Belgium, Match 48 Football
