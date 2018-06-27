 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, England vs Belgium Preview: Big Names On Show As Rivals Seek Top Slot

Updated: 27 June 2018 15:35 IST

England and Belgium are already in the 2018 World Cup Round of 16 from Group G.

World Cup 2018, England vs Belgium Preview: Big Names On Show As Rivals Seek Top Slot
Harry Kane is currently the top goalscorer in 2018 World Cup and will look to add to his tally. © AFP

The top of the table FIFA World Cup 2018 contest between England and Belgium will not only decide which of the two finishes first on the points table from Group G, it will also be a contest to see if the top-scorers in the tournament has a better day. With Harry Kane at pole position for the golden boot, Belgian Romelu Lukaku is one strike away from catching up, so this little duel will add to the quality of the contest. England and Belgium are already in the World Cup Round of 16 from Group G, can barely be separated, each with six points and a goal difference of plus-2, having scored eight each and conceded two.

However, while England and Belgium have been scoring freely, they have also conceded some goals which looked rather unwarranted.

Belgium had a facile 3-0 win over Panama in their first match but blasted five goals against Tunisia. However, they also went on to concede two, which throws up some question marks about the defence.

England had quite a torrid time against Tunisia and needed a late injury-time winner from Kane to ensure that they didn't share points.

Against Panama, Kane went on to score a hat-trick as England scored six. But again, they conceded a goal, the first for debutants Panama.

So while both the sides look good in attack, there are gaps in the defence, which could be exploited, be it on Thursday or later in the knockout stages.

Both teams would like to iron out these glitches before they get into the really serious business against much stronger sides.

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics : England Belgium Harry Kane Eden Hazard 2018 FIFA World Cup England vs Belgium, Match 48 Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • England face Belgium in a Group F clash
  • One of the two teams will finish top of Group G
  • England and Belgium have been scoring freely
Related Articles
FIFA World Cup 2018, England vs Belgium: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
FIFA World Cup 2018, England vs Belgium: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, England vs Belgium Preview: Big Names On Show As Rivals Seek Top Slot
World Cup 2018, England vs Belgium Preview: Big Names On Show As Rivals Seek Top Slot
World Cup 2018: Romelu Lukaku Tells How Poverty Fired World Cup Dream
World Cup 2018: Romelu Lukaku Tells How Poverty Fired World Cup Dream
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 6
3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3
4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.