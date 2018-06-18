 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Diego Maradona Issues Stern Warning To Argentina Coach Jorge Sampaoli

Updated: 18 June 2018 16:29 IST

Diego Maradona warned Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli that he would not be welcomed back home unless he changes his tactics.

World Cup 2018: Diego Maradona Issues Stern Warning To Argentina Coach Jorge Sampaoli
Diego Maradona avoided criticising Lionel Messi and instead pointed the finger at Jorge Sampaoli. © AFP

Argentina legend Diego Maradona issued a scathing assessment on Sunday of his country's World Cup 2018 draw with Iceland, warning manager Jorge Sampaoli that he would not be welcomed back home unless he changes his tactics. "Playing like that, he can't come back to Argentina," the 1986 World Cup winner told Venezuelan television after Lionel Messi missed a penalty in the 1-1 Group D stalemate in Moscow. "It's a disgrace. Not having prepared for the match knowing that Iceland are all 1.90m tall... I get the feeling there's a general anger at the heart of the team," said Maradona, himself a former national team coach.

Argentina took the lead through Sergio Aguero in the 19th minute on Saturday as a cigar-puffing Maradona looked on from the stands of the Spartak Stadium.

But minnows Iceland, playing at their first ever finals, levelled four minutes later through Alfred Finnbogason.

Messi, whose performances in FIFA World Cups are arguably the only blot on an other-worldly career, spurned a chance to take the lead when his 63rd-minute spot kick was saved by Hannes Halldorsson.

But Maradona avoided criticising his heir apparent and instead pointed the finger at Sampaoli.

"I don't blame the players. I could blame the lack of work rate. But I can't blame the players, much less Messi, who gave it all he had," he said.

"I missed five penalties on the spin and I was still Diego Armando Maradona. I don't think that they dropped two points because Messi missed a penalty," added Maradona, who led Argentina to the quarter-finals in South Africa in 2010.

Argentina play Croatia in their next game in Saint Petersburg on June 21.

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics : Argentina Iceland Croatia Lionel Messi Diego Maradona Hannes Halldorsson 2018 FIFA World Cup Argentina vs Croatia, Match 23 Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Maradona issued scathing assessment of Argentina's first match
  • Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by Iceland
  • Lionel Messi missed a penalty in the match
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Diego Maradona Issues Stern Warning To Argentina Coach Jorge Sampaoli
World Cup 2018: Diego Maradona Issues Stern Warning To Argentina Coach Jorge Sampaoli
Diego Maradona Arrives In Kolkata Sans Fan Frenzy
Diego Maradona Arrives In Kolkata Sans Fan Frenzy
Lionel Messi As Great As Diego Maradona: Lothar Matthaus
Lionel Messi As Great As Diego Maradona: Lothar Matthaus
Diego Maradona Claims Daughters Stole Nearly $2 Million From Him
Diego Maradona Claims Daughters Stole Nearly $2 Million From Him
Diego Maradona
Diego Maradona's Match Against Sourav Ganguly To Be Held On October 9
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 1 1 0 0 3
2 Uruguay 1 1 0 0 3
3 Egypt 1 0 0 1 0
4 Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.