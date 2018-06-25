 
FIFA World Cup 2018, Denmark vs France: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 25 June 2018 14:19 IST

France would be keen to top Group C while Denmark need at least a draw to qualify for the Round of 16.

FIFA World Cup 2018, Denmark vs France: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
The Denmark vs France match will be played at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. © AFP

France would be keen to post maximum points when they take on Denmark in their last FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C match. The French, already sitting pretty in their group, would be keen to finish on top of the standings in order to get a relatively easy Round of 16 match. Denmark, on the other hand, will have to either beat France or at least garner a draw as they seek to make it into the knockout rounds, with Australia also still in the race for the knockout stages.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Denmark vs France match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Denmark vs France match will take place on June 26, 2018.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Denmark vs France match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Denmark vs France match will be played at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 Denmark vs France match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Denmark vs France match begins at 7:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Denmark vs France match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Denmark vs France match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Denmark vs France match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Denmark vs France match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.

France Denmark 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Denmark vs France, Match 38
