World Cup 2018: David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic Agree On World Cup Bet. Here Are The Terms Of The Deal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham may not be in action at the FIFA World Cup in Russia but the former Paris Saint-Germain teammates have agreed on the terms of a friendly bet ahead of the quarter-final showdown between England and Sweden that will be played at Samara Arena on Saturday. Ibrahimovic, who represented Sweden at two World Cups, kicked off the proceedings with an Instagram post directed at Beckham, writing, "Yo @davidbeckham if @england wins I buy you dinner where ever you want in the world, but if @swemnt wins you buy me what ever I want from @ikeasverige ok?"

Beckham, the former England captain, confidently responded, writing, "@iamzlatanibrahimovic if @swemnt win I will personally take you to @ikeasverige and buy you what ever you need for the new mansion in LA @lagalaxy, but when @england win I want you to come watch an @england game at Wembley wearing an England shirt and enjoy fish & chips at half time."

The terms of the deal have been set #SWEENG pic.twitter.com/9bJ3D5nHWv — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 6, 2018

Ibrahimovic, Sweden's all-time top scorer with 62 goals, is now playing Beckham's old side LA Galaxy. Therefore, Galaxy sealed the agreement between the two men, with eyes set to be on them to see if they carry out their respective forfeits.

The Swedes have advanced to the World Cup's last eight for the first time since 1994. "They should continue doing what they're doing," Ibrahimovic said.

"It's difficult to play against them and to score against them. If they can keep it up, they have a good chance."

The two men's careers have followed similar paths, both also playing for the likes of Manchester United, PSG and AC Milan.