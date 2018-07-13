 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic 'Can't Wait' For World Cup Final

Updated: 13 July 2018 22:16 IST

Croatia reached Sunday's final after beating England 2-1 in extra-time in Moscow on Wednesday, sparking wild scenes of excitement both in the Luzhniki Stadium and in Croatia.

World Cup 2018: Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic
Tens of thousands of Croatian fans are expected to greet the team on their way from the airport. © AFP

Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic said Friday she could not wait for the World Cup final against France, as officials worked overtime to meet the huge demands from fans needing passports. Zlatko Dalic's side reached Sunday's final after beating England 2-1 in extra-time in Moscow on Wednesday, sparking wild scenes of excitement both in the Luzhniki Stadium and in Croatia. "I feel extremely excited, I don't know how I will wait until Sunday," said Grabar-Kitarovic, who is going to attend the game. "Regardless of Sunday's result, which I believe will be a victory, we are winners." She said the current set of players had surpassed the achievements of the team that finished third at the 1998 World Cup in France.

Police in Zagreb said they would be working extra hours to process passports from fans wanting to attend the match.

The Croatian Football Federation has asked FIFA for extra tickets but at the moment they are only available on the black market.

Grabar-Kitarovic said she would probably give a Croatia jersey to her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron after sending one to Russian President Vladimir Putin and giving one to British Prime Minister Theresa May earlier in the tournament.

"I go for the final not only as a politician or president... but as a passionate fan of Croatian football... as someone who played football in childhood," she said.

"I hope for fair play and a good atmosphere," she added, but did not want to predict the result. "I'm not good at that. The result is not important, only that it is a victory."

Regardless of the outcome, the team will be welcomed on Monday at 2:30 pm (1230 GMT) in Zagreb's main Jelacic Square.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to greet the team on their way from the airport to the city centre.

Comments
Topics : Football Croatia France 2018 FIFA World Cup France vs Croatia, Final FIFA
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Croatia dfeated England 2-1 in the semi-final on Wednesday.
  • France defeated Belgium 1-0 to enter the finals.
  • Final between France and Croatia will be held on Sunday.
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic
World Cup 2018: Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic 'Can't Wait' For World Cup Final
World Cup 2018: VAR Used 440 Times, Increased Referee Accuracy, Ended Off-Side Goals
World Cup 2018: VAR Used 440 Times, Increased Referee Accuracy, Ended Off-Side Goals
World Cup 2018: Croatia
World Cup 2018: Croatia's Zlatko Dalic Proud To Go One Step Further At World Cup Than Mentor
World Cup 2018: Amitabh Bachchan And Mukesh Ambani Spotted At Semi-Finals
World Cup 2018: Amitabh Bachchan And Mukesh Ambani Spotted At Semi-Finals
World Cup 2018: France
World Cup 2018: France's Road To Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 6
3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3
4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.