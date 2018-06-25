 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Must-Win Game For Iceland To Keep World Cup Hopes Alive

Updated: 25 June 2018 15:03 IST

Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said his team will give all out to beat Croatia.

Croatia will take on Iceland in the Group D clash at the Rostov Arena on Tuesday. © AFP

After making the best possible start to FIFA World Cup 2018 with two consecutive victories to secure a Round of 16 berth, Croatia will take on Iceland in the Group D clash at the Rostov Arena on Tuesday. However, for Iceland, even a win may not be enough as they will need to keep an eye on Argentina's meeting with Nigeria in St. Petersburg. If Nigeria and Iceland win, the latter will go out. If Iceland and Argentina post wins, it will all come down to goal difference. Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said his team will give all out to beat Croatia and expects a tough match against their old foes in the last round of the World Cup Group D action.

On Friday, Iceland lost 0-2 to Nigeria while Croatia defeated Argentina in the second round of the group phase.

"We know the scenario when we play Croatia. I know the match will be very hard and normally it is steel to steel, not a lot of chances but a lot of yellow cards and in three games out of four we have had a red card," Hallgrimsson said of their previous encounters.

Iceland finished above Croatia in their World Cup qualifying tournament and the two sides have met four times in the last four years.

"We are like a married couple that want a divorce, but we always meet again," Hallgrimsson said with a smile.

"We know what kind of game it is going to be. Croatia have shown what they can beat strong teams. They have had two really good performances. Their 3-0 victory against Argentina was a good example of how good Croatia is. However, we also have confidence because we finished ahead of them in the qualifying tournament and we beat them once," the coach added.

Croatia now leads the group with six points and Nigeria is second with 3 points. Iceland and Argentina have one point apiece.

(With IANS inputs)

Topics : Croatia Iceland 2018 FIFA World Cup Iceland vs Croatia, Match 40 Football
Highlights
  • Heimir Hallgrimsson said his team will give all out to beat Croatia.
  • Iceland lost 0-2 to Nigeria while Croatia defeated Argentina
  • Iceland finished above Croatia in their World Cup qualifying
