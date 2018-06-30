FIFA World Cup 2018, Croatia vs Denmark Round Of 16: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Croatia head into their World Cup last-16 match against Denmark spearheaded by evergreen midfielder Luka Modric, a player his teammate Ivan Rakitic has compared to Spain's Andres Iniesta. Four years with Iniesta at Barcelona and 11 alongside Modric for Croatia leaves Rakitic in a privileged position to judge two of the finest playmakers of the modern era. Iniesta is regularly classed among the greats of the game and as a defining influence on Spain's success, but Modric's talents remain relatively unsung . Perhaps, in part, it is because Iniesta's brilliance has been backed up by achievements on the world stage - he scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final, while Modric has not hit the same heights with Croatia . Modric owns four Champions League titles from his six years at Real Madrid, and has also won a La Liga and the Copa del Rey. But since making his Croatian debut in March 2006, in a friendly against Argentina, he has twice tasted disappointment in the group stage of the World Cup, either side of a failure even to qualify in 2010. At the European Championship, Croatia fell at the first hurdle after the group phase in 2008 and 2016 and did not make it out of their group in 2012.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia vs Denmark Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia vs Denmark Round of 16 match will take place on July 1, 2018.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia vs Denmark Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia vs Denmark Round of 16 match will be played at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia vs Denmark​ Round of 16 match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia vs Denmark Round of 16 match begins at 11:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia vs Denmark​ Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia vs Denmark Round of 16 match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia vs Denmark Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia vs Denmark Round of 16 match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

