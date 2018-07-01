World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo's On-Field Gesture Is Winning The Internet

Edinson Cavani scored twice as Uruguay shattered Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup dream with a 2-1 victory over Portugal in Sochi on Saturday. Paris Saint-Germain striker Cavani curled home a superb 62nd-minute winner to settle a thrilling last-16 tie and send Uruguay into a quarter-final against France next Friday. The only downside for Oscar Tabarez's side was the sight of Cavani limping off late on, raising a question mark over his fitness for the last-eight showdown with the French in Nizhny Novgorod. But, on the bright side, in a stunning display of sportsmanship, Ronaldo, came to the aid of Cavani, assisting him off the field so he could receive treatment. With time running out for trailing Portugal, Ronaldo could have been justifiably angry, frustrated or simply not focused on an injured opponent. But this touching display of sportsmanship serves as a reminder that even at the highest level, the little things still matter.
Social media praised the Read Madrid star's actions
#PORURU #Russia2018— @Georgebakhos1 (@GeorgeBakhos1) July 1, 2018
Great Sportsmanship by Ronaldo to help a injured Cavani off the field
pic.twitter.com/6wkuMNu9bT
Football at its best. #PORURU #Ronaldo #Cavani pic.twitter.com/YBQoAl9uOI— Manu Joseph (@mjmakkolee) July 1, 2018
Portugal has lost match against Uruguay but Ronaldo has won millions of hearts by helping injured Cavani who scored goals against Portugal— bhartiyelady (@indianbyheart54) July 1, 2018
True gentleman ..#Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/XaoEXC2znh
Cavani on Ronaldo, 'We've played against the best player in the world. He is always going to be an idol for me."— Priyanka Karki (@PriyankaKarky) July 1, 2018
A class show of sportsmanship from Cristiano Ronaldo!#Respect#URUPOR #worldcup2018 pic.twitter.com/h9HJia9hFl
The picture of the World Cup so far - Cristiano Ronaldo helping off an injured Edinson Cavani pic.twitter.com/cNkw69uTUX— Jonas Giver (@CheGiaevara) June 30, 2018
You can be rivals but not necessarily enemies .. the best examples of sportsmanship #Legends all the way Ronaldo - Cavani .. Messi - Mbappe #FifaWorldCup18 #URUPOR #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/CTIuCv7NZV— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 30, 2018
Uruguay will need him as they march on, his partnership in attack with Luis Suarez combining with a formidable defence that is arguably the best in international football.
Meanwhile, European champions Portugal go home, Ronaldo and Lionel Messi bowing out of the competition on the same day.
Ronaldo could not make the difference after Suarez and Cavani combined brilliantly for Uruguay's seventh-minute opener on Russia's Black Sea coast.
Cavani picked out Suarez on the left with a cross-field ball, before continuing his run into the penalty area and meeting the Barcelona striker's return delivery at the back post, the ball smacking off his face and flying in.