World Cup, Colombia vs Japan: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

The FIFA World Cup is approaching the end of the first round of matches, with Colombia and Japan kicking off their campaigns with their first match at the Mordovia Stadium in Saransk. Colombia are carded to make it through to the quarter-finals from the group along with Poland, but Japan may have other things to say about that. While the Japanese have never really been a powerhouse in world football, they have the experience of playing in the World Cup and will try to make things difficult for Colombia, who would be keen on claiming full points.
When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs Japan match?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs Japan match will take place on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs Japan match?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs Japan match will be played at Mordovia Arena, Saransk.
What time does The FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs Japan match begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs Japan match begins at 5:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs Japan match?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs Japan match will be shown on Sony Ten SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs Japan match?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs Japan match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.