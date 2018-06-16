 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Switzerland: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 16 June 2018 15:02 IST

The world's most expensive player appears to have recovered fully from the fractured foot that required an operation in March, with the only slight concern being his possible lack of match fitness.

World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Switzerland: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Brazil's Neymar is one of only six survivors from four years ago. © AFP

For three months, a whole nation feared it might not happen, but Neymar will take to the field with his Brazilian teammates when they kick off their World Cup campaign against Switzerland on Sunday. The world's most expensive player appears to have recovered fully from the fractured foot that required an operation in March, with the only slight concern being his possible lack of match fitness. Since suffering the injury in Paris Saint-Germain's game against Marseille in late February, Neymar has managed just 129 minutes on the field. But those minutes came in Brazil's recent warm-up friendlies, with a goal from the bench against Croatia and then a brilliant strike in a win in Austria last weekend. He will be in the starting line-up in Rostov-on-Don, for what will be his first game at a World Cup since being taken off with a fractured vertebra in Brazil's win against Colombia as hosts in the 2014 quarter-finals. And Neymar's importance in this new-look team - he is one of only six survivors from four years ago - is clear from the comments of his teammates in Sochi.

When is World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Switzerland match?

The World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Switzerland match will take place on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Where is World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Switzerland match?

The World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Switzerland match will be played at Rostov Arena.

What time does The World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Switzerland match begin?

The World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Switzerland match begins at 11:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Switzerland match?

The World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Switzerland match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Switzerland match?

The World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Switzerland match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters.

Comments
Topics : Brazil Switzerland Neymar 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Brazil vs Switzerland, Match 11
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Neymar has managed just 129 minutes on the field
  • The world's most expensive player appears to have recovered fully
  • Neymar will be in the starting line-up in Rostov-on-Don
Related Articles
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Switzerland: Neymar
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Switzerland: Neymar's Quest For Glory Begins With Tricky Opener
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Switzerland: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Switzerland: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018: Neymar Ends World
World Cup 2018: Neymar Ends World's Greatest Player Debate, Says "I Am The Best"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 1 1 0 0 3
2 Uruguay 1 1 0 0 3
3 Egypt 1 0 0 1 0
4 Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.