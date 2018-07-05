World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Belgium, Quarter-Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has admitted he has no secrets as he plots to end Brazil's bid for a record-extending sixth World Cup ahead of their "dream" quarter-final in Kazan on Friday. But the nation's "Golden Generation" have been reminded that the match against the favourites could represent the last chance for them to shine on the world stage. On paper, a Belgium side containing the talents of Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku have the potential to cause a World Cup upset. But despite sailing through the group stage, Martinez's ambitious Red Devils have their work cut out if they are to go all the way to the July 15 final in Moscow.
When is the FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Belgium Quarter-Final match?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Belgium Quarter-Final will take place on July 6, 2018.
Where is the FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Belgium Quarter-Final match?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Belgium Quarter-Final match will be played at the Kazan Arena.
What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Belgium Quarter-Final match begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Belgium Quarter-Final match begins at 11:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Belgium Quarter-Final match?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Belgium Quarter-Final match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Belgium Quarter-Final match?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Belgium Quarter-Final match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
