2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Tunisia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 22 June 2018 12:40 IST

Belgium's top priority is ensuring they advance to the last 16 with a win over Tunisia in Moscow on Saturday.

Belgium hope to pile pressure on England in the race for supremacy in Group G. © AFP

Belgium will "go for the throat" to kill off their World Cup tie against Tunisia early, defender Thomas Meunier promised Thursday, as they hope to pile pressure on England in the race for supremacy in Group G. Belgium lead the group after a 3-0 win over Panama in their opening match, but only on goal difference after England downed Tunisia 2-1. A strong result over Tunisia would up the ante on England to respond in kind against Panama a day later, setting up a blockbuster clash between the European sides in Kaliningrad on June 28 to top the standings. Meunier was reluctant to look too far ahead at the England game, saying Belgium's top priority was ensuring they advance to the last 16 with a win over Tunisia in Moscow on Saturday. He said Belgium, ranked third in the world after only Germany and Brazil, wanted to impose themselves early against Tunisia, ranked 21.

When is World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Tunisia match?

The World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Tunisia match will take place on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Where is World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Tunisia match?

The World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Tunisia match will be played at Spartak Stadium in Moscow.

What time does the World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Tunisia match begin?

The World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Tunisia match begins at 05:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Tunisia match?

The World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Tunisia match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Tunisia match?

The World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Tunisia match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters.
 

Comments
Highlights
  • Meunier was reluctant to look too far ahead at the England game
  • Belgium lead the group after a 3-0 win over Panama
  • Belgium are ranked third in the world after only Germany and Brazil
