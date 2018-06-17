World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Panama: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Roberto Martinez can't wait to lead an outstanding Belgium side into the World Cup as they prepare to take on Panama in their opening game on Monday. A team who sit third in the FIFA rankings and who boast what is frequently labelled a golden generation featuring the likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne have come to Russia with a considerable weight of expectation on their shoulders. They are strongly fancied to progress to the knockout phase as winners of Group G, despite being drawn alongside England, and so it would be a major upset if they slipped up in Sochi against a side making their World Cup debut. Improving on quarter-final exits at both the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016 has to be the aim, but Belgium's preparations have not been aided by defensive injury problems. Both Thomas Vermaelen and Vincent Kompany are struggling for fitness, and Martinez can make a change to his 23-man squad as late as Sunday. However, Los Angeles FC defender Laurent Ciman left Russia on Saturday having been with the squad as a standby option. Barcelona centre-back Vermaelen will not play against Panama due to a hamstring problem, while Manchester City skipper Kompany is not expected to be available before the match against England due to a groin complaint.