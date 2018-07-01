 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Japan Round Of 16: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 01 July 2018 11:33 IST

The Blue Samurai have reached the last 16 twice before, in 2002 and 2010, but on each occasion fell at the first hurdle.

Roberto Martinez's side defeated England 1-0 in their last outing to top Group G. © AFP

Dries Mertens has warned Belgium against the perils of complacency as they prepare to face Japan here Monday with one eye on a possible quarter-final showdown with Brazil. The Belgians have emerged as dark horses at this World Cup, with their "Golden Generation" of players tipped to mount a deep run into the knockout rounds. Roberto Martinez's side defeated England 1-0 in their last outing to top Group G, earning what on paper should be a straightforward last 16 assignment against Japan. With nine goals so far in Russia, Belgium are the World Cup's top-scoring team. Japan meanwhile will be aiming to make history by reaching the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time. The Blue Samurai have reached the last 16 twice before, in 2002 and 2010, but on each occasion fell at the first hurdle.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Japan Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Japan Round of 16 match will take place on July 2, 2018.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Japan Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Japan Round of 16 match will be played at the Rostov Arena.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Japan​ Round of 16 match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Japan Round of 16 match begins at 11:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Japan​ Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Japan Round of 16 match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Japan Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Japan Round of 16 match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.

Highlights
  • Belgium are the World Cup's top-scoring team
  • The Blue Samurai have reached the last 16 twice before
  • The Belgians have emerged as dark horses at this World Cup
