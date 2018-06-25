 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Australia vs Peru: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 25 June 2018 15:10 IST

Australia have a solitary point from two matches and will be seeking an elusive win vs Peru.

World Cup 2018, Australia vs Peru: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
The Australia vs Peru match will be played at the Fisht Stadium, Sochi. © AFP

Australia are down but not out of the FIFA World Cup 2018. With one point from two matches, after having begun with a loss to France, Australia managed to snatch a point from Denmark, making the last match equally important for both sides. Australia would be pretty confident to get the better of Peru, who have already been consigned to the record books of World Cup 2018, but the victory would have to be a big one and even then the Aussies would have to hope that Denmark go down to France.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018, Australia vs Peru match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Australia vs Peru match will take place on June 26, 2018.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Australia vs Peru match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Australia vs Peru match will be played at the Fisht Stadium, Sochi.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018, Australia vs Peru match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2018, Australia vs Peru match begins at 7:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Australia vs Peru match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Australia vs Peru match will be shown on Sony Six SD and HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018, Australia vs Peru match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018, Australia vs Peru match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.

 

Topics : Australia Peru 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Australia vs Peru, Match 37
Highlights
  • The Australia vs Peru match will be played at the Fisht Stadium
  • Australia are down but not out of the FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Australia managed to snatch a point from Denmark
