 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Under-Pressure Australia Face Eliminated Peru In Must-Win Clash

Updated: 25 June 2018 14:49 IST

Australia need to post a win to have even an outside chance to qualify.

World Cup 2018: Under-Pressure Australia Face Eliminated Peru In Must-Win Clash
Australia will be in a desperate need of a win to enter the last 16. © AFP

Australia will be in a desperate need of a win to enter the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2018 as they face an eliminated Peru in their last Group C clash at Fisht Stadium in Sochi on Tuesday. On the other hand, Peru will have a chance to salvage some pride and would aim to sign off their World Cup campaign on a victorious note. Australia coach Bert van Marwijk is under growing pressure to play veteran Tim Cahill in their must-win World Cup match against Peru, with fans demanding to know why the country's top goal poacher has been ignored so far.

Cahill has scored 50 times for Australia in 105 games and many expected him to be used as a super-sub in Russia. But despite his experience and proven abilities he has done little more than warm the bench during their opening two games -- a 2-1 loss to France and 1-1 draw with Denmark.

Australia's only two goals so far have come from penalties, with a flurry of chances going begging.

"Australia's 1-all draw with Denmark left Socceroos fans asking just one question. Why is Tim Cahill at the World Cup?" the Sydney Daily Telegraph said.

"Socceroos coach Bert van Marwijk continues to inexplicably snub Australia's greatest ever player and goal scorer."

The Australian newspaper took a similar tack, saying the "drums were beating" for Cahill to start alongside exciting young gun Daniel Arzani, who came on as a substitute against the Danes.

One of Australia's most experienced Socceroos, Mark Bosnich asked the same question immediately after the Denmark game.

"Arzani should have been in earlier, and questions must be asked of the manager as to why Tim Cahill was not used with 10-15 mins to go," Bosnich tweeted.

The Socceroos must beat Peru next week and hope Denmark lose to France with enough of a goal swing to lift them above the Danes, who currently have three more points and a two-goal margin.

Australian sporting stars joined the chorus for Cahill to be given the chance to once again come to his country's rescue.

Cricketer Brett Lee tweeted "It's Time for @Tim_Cahill" while rugby league international Jarryd Hayne echoed the sentiment, saying "Time for Tim."

Peruvians were reduced to tears after their team became the first from South America to be eliminated from the World Cup, having played only two matches and yet to score a goal.

From the Andes' peaks to the Amazon jungles, a nation that rejoiced in their first appearance at a World Cup for 36 years was brought crashing down to earth by a single goal defeat to France.

"We're already out," a crestfallen Fernando Zelada said after watching Peru lose on a giant screen in Lima's Miraflores district.

Led by Argentine coach Ricardo Gareca, Peru have a chance to salvage some pride, and score a goal they richly deserve, when they play Australia in their last match.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : Australia Peru 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Australia vs Peru, Match 37
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Australia will be in a desperate need of a win
  • Australia face an eliminated Peru in their last Group C clash
  • Cahill has scored 50 times for Australia in 105 games
Related Articles
World Cup 2018, Australia vs Peru: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, Australia vs Peru: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018: Under-Pressure Australia Face Eliminated Peru In Must-Win Clash
World Cup 2018: Under-Pressure Australia Face Eliminated Peru In Must-Win Clash
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 2 2 0 0 6
2 Uruguay 2 2 0 0 6
3 Egypt 2 0 0 2 0
4 Saudi Arabia 2 0 0 2 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.