 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

Argentine Fans Greet Their Favourite Star With Chants Of 'Messi Messi' During Training

Updated: 12 June 2018 14:39 IST

Lionel Messi was mobbed by eager fans as Argentina went through their paces.

Argentine Fans Greet Their Favourite Star With Chants Of
Around 400 eager fans turned out at Argentina's World Cup base camp to catch a glimpse of Messi. © AFP

Argentina fans in large number thronged to their team's practice session in Moscow and there was a lot of excitement as their national team talisman Lionel Messi trained a few days ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2018. Around 400 eager fans turned out at Argentina's World Cup base camp to catch a glimpse of the five-time Ballon d'Or holder and his team-mates. A particularly affectionate welcome was reserved for the Barcelona forward, as hordes of adoring young supporters chanted "Messi, Messi" on his way out for an hour-long practice on Monday.

After several days of chilly temperatures in the Russian capital, overcast skies gave way to sunshine, with excited locals packing a temporary stand in Bronnitsy, southeast of Moscow, to follow the action.

Injury had already struck Argentina on the eve of their departure for the tournament, with West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini ruled out with a serious knee injury.

Enzo Perez was summoned as a replacement for Lanzini, although the status of Ever Banega for Argentina's first group game against Iceland on June 16 remains uncertain after the Sevilla midfielder trained alone.

The odd Messi mask was spotted in the crowd, while others waved Barcelona flags, as well as those of Argentina.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was then mobbed by dozens of youngsters at the end of the session as players stopped to sign autographs.

Ernesto Lagorio, Argentina's ambassador to Russia, was at the session at the sprawling training centre, used by several Russian national sports teams, on the banks of the River Moscow.

"We came to see our national team, it's the first acquaintance with them, it's been great," Lagorio told AFP.

"We've already been to Bronnitsy several times, we've worked a lot with the authorities and the mayor. He's helped us a lot, it's been in the works for several months."

Asked whether he would be attending matches, he replied: "I hope to show up until the final match in July."

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : Argentina Lionel Messi 2018 FIFA World Cup Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Argentina fans in large number thronged to their team's practice session
  • Around 400 eager fans turned out at Argentina's World Cup base camp
  • Young supporters chanted "Messi Messi"
Related Articles
Argentine Fans Greet Their Favourite Star With Chants Of
Argentine Fans Greet Their Favourite Star With Chants Of 'Messi Messi' During Training
Sunil Chhetri Says No Comparison With Lionel Messi, He
Sunil Chhetri Says No Comparison With Lionel Messi, He's On A Different Level
FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi Says His Argentina Future Depends On World Cup
FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi Says His Argentina Future Depends On World Cup
Sunil Chhetri Scores A Brace To Equal Lionel Messi
Sunil Chhetri Scores A Brace To Equal Lionel Messi's International Goals Tally
2018 World Cup: Top Five Players To Watch Out For
2018 World Cup: Top Five Players To Watch Out For
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.