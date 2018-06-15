World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Iceland: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

The much-anticipated appearance of Lionel Messi will be the highlight of Argentina's first FIFA World Cup 2018 appearance vs Iceland, one of the teams making their debut in the tournament. Argentina have a massive football culture and they are considered to be one of the favourites in this World Cup. Iceland, on the other hand, has the smallest population from among all the teams in the World Cup 2018 and will be hoping that their exposure to European football will give them something to offer against one of the giants of the sport.
When is World Cup 2018 Argentina vs Iceland match?
The World Cup 2018 Argentina vs Iceland match will take place on Friday, June 16, 2018.
Where is World Cup 2018 Argentina vs Iceland match?
The World Cup 2018 Argentina vs Iceland match will be played at Spartak Stadium, Moscow.
What time does the World Cup 2018 Argentina vs Iceland match begin?
The World Cup 2018 Argentina vs Iceland match begins at 6:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup 2018 Argentina vs Iceland match?
The World Cup 2018 Argentina vs Iceland match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup 2018 Argentina vs Iceland match?
The World Cup 2018 Argentina vs Iceland match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters.