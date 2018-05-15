 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

FIFA 2018 World Cup: No Zlatan Ibrahimovic, No Surprise As Sweden Name Squad

Updated: 15 May 2018 23:08 IST

Sweden beat Italy in the World Cup play-offs last November, sparking speculation that striker Ibrahimovic would come out of international retirement.

Fans will not be able to see Zlatan Ibrahimovic feature at Russia 2018 © AFP

Sweden coach Janne Andersson named a 23-man World Cup squad on Tuesday that dashed the faint hopes of fans expecting to see Zlatan Ibrahimovic feature at Russia 2018. Sweden beat Italy in the World Cup play-offs last November, sparking speculation that former Juventus, AC Milan, Barcelona and Manchester United striker Ibrahimovic would come out of international retirement. Two weeks ago the 6ft 4ins (1.95m) striker, who quit the national squad in 2016 and is now playing for Los Angeles Galaxy in Major Soccer League, said he would not change his mind on the matter.

Sweden squad:

Goalkeepers: Robin Olsen (FC Copenhagen/DEN), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea/ENG), Karl-Johan Johnsson (Guingamp/FRA).

Defenders: Andreas Granqvist (Krasnodar/RUS), Victor Nilsson Lindelof, (Manchester United/ENG), Mikael Lustig (Celtic/SCO), Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen/GER), Pontus Jansson (Leeds/ENG), Emil Krafth (Bologna/ITA), Filip Helander (Bologna/ITA), Martin Olsson (Swansea/ENG).

Midfielders: Sebastian Larsson (Hull/ENG), Gustav Svensson (Seattle Sounders FC/USA), Albin Ekdal (Hamburg/GER), Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig/GER), Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar/RUS), Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse/FRA), Marcus Rohden (Crotone/ITA), Oscar Hiljemark (Genoa/ITA)

Forwards: Marcus Berg (Al Ain/UAE), John Guidetti (Alaves/ESP), Isaac Kiese-Thelin (Waslan Beeveren/BEL), Ola Toivonen (Toulouse/FRA)

Highlights
  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic was not named in the provisional Sweden squad
  • Sweden beat Italy in the World Cup play-offs last November
  • Sebastian Larsson, Gustav Svensson were also named in the team
