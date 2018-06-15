World Cup 2018 Egypt vs Uruguay Live Score: Egypt Keep Uruguay At Bay As Suarez Comes Closest

Uruguay, led by Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, failed to breach a resolute Egyptian backline in the first half of the Group A encounter at the Ekaterinburg Arena. Suarez came closest to scoring for Uruguay but missed a guilt-edged chance from inside the box. The South Americans had 57 percent of the ball possession but beside making a few forays into the Egypt box they never really put the goalie under any pressure. Egypt initially struggled to get their passing game going but improved as the half wore on. Egypt without Mohamed Salah, who was named on the bench, lacked the cutting edge to put a strong Uruguayan defence under pressure. ( LIVE SCORES: EGYPT vs URUGUAY )

18:59 IST: Cavani gets a shot off from inside the D but makes a hash of things. Egypt still defending valiantly.

16:51 IST: Egypt are making a substitution but it's not Salah coming on.

16:46 IST: Suarez is seeing a lot of the ball in the final third but is finding it difficult to get the better of the Egyptian backline.

16:42 IST: Egypt are looking stronger in attack the second half but yet to get a clear-cut chance.

16:37 IST: It was a brilliant through ball from Cavani and Suarez managed to evade the Egyptian defenders and get his shot off but Elshenawy was at hand to deny the Barcelona striker.

18:36 IST: Big chance for Suarez! His shot from inside the six-yard box is brilliantly saved by Egyptian goalkeeper M Elshenawy.

18:35 IST: The two teams are out for the second half after a goalless first 45

18:17 IST: Halftime! Its 0-0 at the break. Suarez came the closest to scoring. Egypt maintained their discipline throughout while Uruguay couldn't break the resolute Egyptian backline |

Egypt 0 - 0 Uruguay

18:16 IST: Uruguay are trying to get their shape back as we approach the half time. One minute of added time.

18:14 IST: Uruguay are lacking a rhythm while Egypt are defending well. Uruguay midfielders need to stitch some passes to help their striking duo of Suarez and Cavani. We are edging closer to the half time whistle. 43 minutes gone.

18:10 IST: Whistles go out across the stadium as Uruguay refuse to put the ball out despite an Egypt player lying injured on the ground.

18:07 IST: Uruguay are hogging the possession but have not really posed a big danger to the Egypt goal.

18:01 IST: Half an hour into the game and Uruguay have looked the more threatening of the two.

17:54 IST: Luis Suarez is flagged off-side. Narrow escape for Egypt!

17:53 IST: Corner for Uruguay in the 21st minute!

17:47 IST: Elneny floats the free-kick into the box but there are enough Uruguayan defenders to clear the danger.

17:46 IST: Free-kick for Egypt in a dangerous position!

17:44 IST: Luis Suarez gets his first real taste of the action but his shot from inside the box is off the mark.

17:42 IST: Egypt finally string a few passes together which leads to a shot from Mahmoud Hassan but the shot poses no problem for Muslera in Uruguay goal.

17:39 IST: Edinson Cavani has the first shot of the match but his strike lacked the power to beat the Egyptian goalie

17:36 IST: The South Americans have the early possession. Whenever Egypt get the ball, they are being hounded off it.

17:32 IST: Uruguay kick things off!

17:28 IST: The two teams are out and we are minutes away from the kickoff

17:12 IST: Here's how the teams will line-up for this crucial Group A fixture.

FORMATIONS // #EGYURU



Here are how the teams are looking in Ekaterinburg...

17:00 IST: Both teams will be feeling the pinch courtesy Russia's dazzling start to their World Cup campaign, The hosts thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the tournament opener and will now have a massive advantage in terms of goal difference in Group A.

16:55 IST: Egyptian fans are in high spirits ahead of their team's tournament opener. They will be hoping Egypt can make a winning start after returning to the tournament after a gap of 28 years.

16:40 IST: Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani looked quite relaxed as the Uruguayans arrived at the Ekaterinburg Arena.

16:25 IST: Salah didn't look too happy as he made his way out of the team bus.

The @Pharaohs have arrived at the stadium!



Are you ready for a day of football?

16:20 IST: Salah's absence is a blow to Egypt's hopes of making a strong start to their World Cup assault in Russia, against a talented Uruguay side boasting former Liverpool forward Luis Suarez and PSG striker Edinson Cavani.

16:01 IST: Big news coming in! Mohamed Salah has not been included in Egypt's starting line-up. He starts on the bench.

We have our teams for the first match of the day!



What are your thoughts?

16:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of first match of Day 2 between Egypt and Uruguay.

In their previous appearances in 1934 and 1990, Egypt could not manage to go beyond the group stage but this time they will be hoping for a better show.;

Uruguay, the two-time World Cup winners, finished fourth in 2010 and reached the round of 16 in 2014. While they have had mixed qualifying campaigns, they always put up their best show on big occasions.