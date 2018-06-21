World Cup 2018, Denmark vs Australia Live Football Score: Upbeat Denmark Face Australia In Crunch Group C Clash

Australia coach Bert van Marwijk named an unchanged starting line-up for their crunch World Cup clash with Denmark on Thursday following their opening 2-1 defeat to France. The Socceroos, who have made it into the last 16 only once, in 2006, need to beat the Danes to have any chance of repeating the feat. Despite having several attacking options at his disposal, including veteran Tim Cahill and 19-year-old starlet Daniel Arzani, Van Marwijk has stuck with the same side that asked questions of France in the defeat in Kazan sealed by a late Aziz Behich own goal from a Paul Pogba strike. Denmark opened their Group C campaign with a 1-0 win over Peru, in which Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel performed heroics before frontman Yussuf Poulsen hit the winner. (Live Score: Denmark vs Australia)

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Denmark vs Australia match straight from Samara Arena, Russia

17:30 IST: It's time for action. Teams are ready for kick off.

17:26 IST: It's time for national anthem. Both the teams have lined up for their respective national anthems.

17:25 IST: It will be Poulsen vs Jedinak today.

17:17 IST: Playing XIs of both teams have been announced:

DENMARK: Schmeichel, Dalsgaard, Kjaer, Christensen, Stryger Larsen, Schone, Delaney, Poulsen, Eriksen, Sisto, Jorgensen

AUSTRALIA: Ryan, Risdon, Sainsbury, Milligan, Behich, Leckie, Mooy, Jedinak, Kruse, Rogic, Nabbout

17:10 IST: Venue is all set to host the Denmark vs Australia clash.

17:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the FIFA World Cup Group C match between Denmark and Australia.

Schmeichel, the son of former Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel, is expected to be key to their hopes of a second straight win as the Aussies look to build on a solid defensive display against France by being more creative and, ultimately, scoring crucial goals. Australia, however, will also be wary of danger man Christian Eriksen, the Tottenham midfielder who scored 11 of their goals in qualifying.

Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group C game between Denmark and Australia at the Samara Arena on Thursday (1200 GMT kick-off):

Denmark (4-3-3)

Kasper Schmeichel; Henrik Dalsgaard, Simon Kjaer (capt), Andreas Christensen, Jens Stryger Larsen; Thomas Delaney, Lasse Schoene, Christian Eriksen; Yussuf Poulsen, Nicolai Joergensen, Pione Sisto

Australia (4-2-3-1)

Mathew Ryan; Josh Risdon, Trent Sainsbury, Mark Milligan, Aziz Behich; Mile Jedinak (capt), Aaron Mooy; Mathew Leckie, Tom Rogic, Robbie Kruse; Andrew Nabbout

Denmark were unconvincing in their 1-0 win against Peru, but a win for the Danes in Samara will see them reach knockouts for the first time since 2002. One of the worry for Denmark that they will be without midfielder William Kvist, who sustained fractured ribs in the first half against Peru. Ajax's Lasse Schone is expected to partner Werder Bremen's Thomas Delaney, who enjoyed an impressive 2017-18 season in the Bundesliga, in the midfield.

The defence also looks solid with a centre-back pairing of Andreas Bjelland, captain Simon Kjaer and Andreas Cristensen. In goal is Kasper Schmeichel, the son of Manchester United great Peter Schmeichel. The expected attacking options are Nicolai Jorgensen, Polusen, Celta Vigo's Pione Sisto and Christian Eriksen, with the latter tasked with creativity.