World Cup 2018, Croatia vs Denmark Live Score: Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic Key As Croatia Face Denmark

Croatia made nine changes from their last World Cup Group D match for the knockout match against Denmark on Sunday, reverting to the team that impressively beat Argentina 3-0. Only captain Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic remain from the starting line-up against Iceland, the Croats' last group match, which was played after they had already secured qualification for the last 16. The game against Denmark takes place in the same Nizhny Novgorod stadium where Croatia thumped Argentina 10 days ago. Sunday's clash has been billed as a clash between two midfield artists, Real Madrid's Modric and Denmark's Christian Eriksen of Tottenham. Both playmakers have been selected.

Denmark, who crawled through the qualifiers but have promised a more attacking approach for the knockout stage, make two changes. Coach Age Hareide has brought in Defender Jonas Knudsen and forward Yussuf Poulsen, dropping Jens Stryger Larsen and Pione Sisto. Denmark are unbeaten in their last 18 games, stretching back to October 2016. (LIVE SCORE: Croatia vs Denmark)

Here is the complete line-up of both Croatia and Denmark for the tense clash.

Ok now, deep breath everyone, as we're not done yet #RUS are into the quarter-finals. Who's joining them? #CRO or #DEN?



Here are your 22 starters for #CRODEN pic.twitter.com/14GPt5kKmd — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018

Here is how Demark has lined-up for the clash against Croatia.

Croatia's three victories in have led many to claim that Croatia could win the World Cup 2018, especially in a tournament where there appears no outstanding favourite.

Ahead of the crunch clash Rakitic compared his teammate Modric to Spain's Andres Iniesta.

Four years with Iniesta at Barcelona and 11 alongside Modric for Croatia leaves Rakitic in a privileged position to judge two of the finest playmakers of the modern era.

Iniesta is regularly classed among the greats of the game and as a defining influence on Spain's success, but Modric's talents remain relatively unsung.

Perhaps, in part, it is because Iniesta's brilliance has been backed up by achievements on the world stage -- he scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final -- while Modric has not hit the same heights with Croatia.

Modric owns four Champions League titles from his six years at Real Madrid, and has also won a La Liga and the Copa del Rey.