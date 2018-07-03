 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Colombia vs England Live Score: England Dominate Possession Early

Updated: 03 July 2018 23:43 IST

FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Football Match Score, Colombia vs England: England would like to believe that Harry Kane will get them past Colombia.

World Cup 2018, Colombia vs England Live Score: England Dominate Possession Early
FIFA Football World Cup 2018: The Colombia vs England match is being played at the Spartak Stadium. © AFP

Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez will miss Tuesday's World Cup last-16 tie against England after failing to recover from a calf injury. The Bayern Munich star limped out of Colombia's final group match against Senegal, and is replaced in Moscow by Jefferson Lerma in one of two changes made by coach Jose Pekerman. Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling return to the England line-up as manager Gareth Southgate recalls nine players who were rested for the 1-0 defeat to Belgium last week. Dele Alli is also back in the team after missing the past two games following a thigh strain he picked up in the opening 2-1 victory over Tunisia. England are looking to win their first knockout game at a major tournament since reaching the quarter-finals of the 2006 World Cup. (Live Score: Colombia vs England)

Live Updates Between Colombia vs England,  2018 FIFA World Cup, straight from Spartak Stadium

23:39 IST: England get a corner. The corner is denied by the referee as John Stones is warned for pushing a Colombian player. 

23:35 IST: Rahim Sterling makes a run down the left flank. He is tackled by Yerry Mina and referee awards a free-kick to England. Ashley Young curls the ball in and David Ospina punches the ball away. That was brilliant!!

23:30 IST: KICK-OFF! The Round of 16 Colombia vs England match begins at the Spartak Stadium.

23:20 IST: Team formations --

23:15 IST: Minutes away from the match. Stay tuned.

22:45 IST: The starting XI for Colombia and England have been announced.

22:40 IST: The teams have arrived at the Spartak Stadium.

22:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Colombia and England.

England striker Harry Kane was rested in the Belgium defeat but is still top of the goal-scoring charts in Russia, with five goals in two matches. Kane leads the race for the Golden Boot but was kept in reserve by Gareth Southgate for a 1-0 defeat to Belgium that meant the Three Lions finished second in Group G, to keep him fresh for England's last-16 clash with Colombia.

Comments
Topics : Colombia England 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Colombia vs England, Round of 16 FIFA Live Blogs
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
World Cup 2018, Colombia vs England Live Score: England Dominate Possession Early
World Cup 2018, Colombia vs England Live Score: England Dominate Possession Early
India vs England, Live Score 1st T20I: Kuldeep Yadav Takes Five-For As England Stumble
India vs England, Live Score 1st T20I: Kuldeep Yadav Takes Five-For As England Stumble
World Cup 2018, Sweden vs Switzerland Highlights: Sweden Edge Switzerland 1-0 To Enter Quarter-Finals
World Cup 2018, Sweden vs Switzerland Highlights: Sweden Edge Switzerland 1-0 To Enter Quarter-Finals
World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Japan Highlights: Belgium Edge Japan 3-2, To Play Brazil In Quarter-Finals
World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Japan Highlights: Belgium Edge Japan 3-2, To Play Brazil In Quarter-Finals
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Mexico Highlights: Brazil Beat Mexico 2-0 To Enter Quarter-Finals
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Mexico Highlights: Brazil Beat Mexico 2-0 To Enter Quarter-Finals
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 6
3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3
4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.