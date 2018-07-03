World Cup 2018, Colombia vs England Live Score: England Dominate Possession Early

Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez will miss Tuesday's World Cup last-16 tie against England after failing to recover from a calf injury. The Bayern Munich star limped out of Colombia's final group match against Senegal, and is replaced in Moscow by Jefferson Lerma in one of two changes made by coach Jose Pekerman. Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling return to the England line-up as manager Gareth Southgate recalls nine players who were rested for the 1-0 defeat to Belgium last week. Dele Alli is also back in the team after missing the past two games following a thigh strain he picked up in the opening 2-1 victory over Tunisia. England are looking to win their first knockout game at a major tournament since reaching the quarter-finals of the 2006 World Cup. ( Live Score: Colombia vs England )

Live Updates Between Colombia vs England, 2018 FIFA World Cup, straight from Spartak Stadium

23:39 IST: England get a corner. The corner is denied by the referee as John Stones is warned for pushing a Colombian player.

23:35 IST: Rahim Sterling makes a run down the left flank. He is tackled by Yerry Mina and referee awards a free-kick to England. Ashley Young curls the ball in and David Ospina punches the ball away. That was brilliant!!

23:30 IST: KICK-OFF! The Round of 16 Colombia vs England match begins at the Spartak Stadium.

23:20 IST: Team formations --

23:15 IST: Minutes away from the match. Stay tuned.

22:45 IST: The starting XI for Colombia and England have been announced.

22:40 IST: The teams have arrived at the Spartak Stadium.

22:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Colombia and England.

England striker Harry Kane was rested in the Belgium defeat but is still top of the goal-scoring charts in Russia, with five goals in two matches. Kane leads the race for the Golden Boot but was kept in reserve by Gareth Southgate for a 1-0 defeat to Belgium that meant the Three Lions finished second in Group G, to keep him fresh for England's last-16 clash with Colombia.