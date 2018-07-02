World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Mexico Live Score: Neymar Goal Gives Brazil 1-0 Lead Over Mexico

Brazil and Mexico were goalless at halftime in their World Cup last 16 game in a balmy Samara on Monday as Mexico, eliminated at this stage in the last six tournaments, made most of the early running but too often over-elaborated when in range. Tournament favourites Brazil took a long time to get going in the face of some hard-working Mexican pressing but went closest to opening the scoring when Neymar and Gabriel Jesus both had shots blocked by keeper Guillermo Ochoa. Mexicans started brilliantly as Javier Henrnadez and Hirving Lozano asked a lot of questions at the start but after twenty minutes into the game both Neymar and Gabriel Jesus continuously troubled the Mexican defenders. Although possession at halftime were almost equal but Brazil certainly looked a better team on the ground. (Live Score: Brazil vs Mexico)

Live Updates Between Brazil vs Mexico, 2018 FIFA World Cup, straight from Samara Arena

20:40 IST: Brilliant run from Willian. Hector Herrera booked for a ugly tackle. Brazil 1-0 Mexico

20:36 IST: GOAL! 51st minute! Neymar scores the first goal for Brazil in the match. Willian with the cross and Neymar scores with a slide. Brazil 1-0 Mexico

20:35 IST: Jesus Gallardo with an ambitious curling kick but misses!

20:33 IST: Philippe Coutinho with quick powerful kick but brilliant save from Mexican goalkeeper.

20:31 IST: Substitution for Mexico as second half begins. M. Layun comes in to replace Marquez

20:31 IST: Whistle from the referee! Second half begins! Brazil 0-0 Mexico

20:24 IST: Here are some stats at halftime!

Key stats:



For the 20th time this #WorldCup it is 0-0 at HT, but only one match also finished 0-0: #DENFRA in group stage



82/136 goals have been scored in the second half at this year's tournament



In short? Still a good chance of goals in the second half!#BRAMEX pic.twitter.com/8NxkabNuLt — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 2, 2018

20:15 IST: 45 minutes are up. HALFTIME! Brazil 0-0 Mexico

For the first time in the knock-out stages of this #WorldCup it is 0-0 at half-time...#BRAMEX pic.twitter.com/kJyDArLJhL — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 2, 2018

20:13 IST: Filipe Luis booked by the referee for an ugly tackle. Mexico with a free kick! Offside!

20:10 IST: 40 minutes are up! Both teams still goalless but Mexico are living dangerously. Brazil has been on the top in last 15 minutes.

20:08 IST: Neymar with the free kick but the ball is too high and wide

20:07 IST: Neymar is Down! Edson Alvarez booked by the referee for a horrendous tackle. First yellow card of the match.

20:05 IST: Fagner with an ugly tackle at the centre of the pitch. Free kick for Mexico.

20:04 IST: Willian with the corner but cleared easily by the Mexican defenders.

20:02 IST: Gabriel Jesus with the strike but saved by the Mexican goalkeeper.

20:00 IST: 30 minutes are up! Both teams looking equally aggressive now but Brazil just seems to have the edge.

19:59 IST: Edson Alvarez with a brilliant tackle! Super save from him

19:54 IST: Philippe Coutinho shoots but the ball goes over the goalpost. Brazill are looking in rhythm now.

19:54 IST: Great run by Neymar but danger averted by Mexican goalkeeper!

19:51 IST: Hector Herrera was looking dangerous there inside the Brazilian box but defenders yet again win the ball back.

19:50 IST: Brazil has 56 percent of possession after 20 minutes but Mexico are looking more aggressive.

19:47 IST: Lozano again in the Brazilian box but yet again fails to get past Brazilian defence.

19:46 IST: Willian earns the first corner for Brazil. Cleared!

19:44 IST: Hirving Lozano takes a shot on the post but the ball goes wide.

19:43 IST: Javier Henrnadez asking a lot of questions at the moment. Brilliant run from him

19:39 IST: Corner for Mexico! Offside whistle from referee.

19:36 IST: Both teams have shown brilliant intent in the opening minutes of the game but Mexico have dominated possession.

19:34 IST: Philippe Coutinho in Mexican box but looses the ball to the defender.

19:32 IST: First corner for Mexico! Cleared by Brazilian defence easily.

19:30 IST: KICKOFF! Mexico get the match underway.

Here we go! #BRAMEX



Quick match prediction time — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 2, 2018

19:27 IST: Handshakes all around. We are all set!

19:22 IST: Both teams are at the centre along with the match officials for the national anthems. We are just minutes away from KICKOFF!

19:00 IST: Fact - Brazil have progressed from the (first) group stage for the 13th World Cup in a row, the longest active streak. They now face the team with the second-longest running streak of qualifying for the next round, Mexico, who have reached the Round of 16 seven times in a row.

18:50 IST: Both teams are on the pitch for the warm-ups.

18:49 IST: Brazil are going in the match with 4-2-3-1 formation while Mexico have opted for 4-3-3 formation.

#BRAMEX // This is how they are shaping up in Samara...#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/LNwCYsrKTP — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 2, 2018

18:40 IST: Both teams arrived at the Samara Arena a short while back.

18:35 IST: Samara Arena is all set.

18:31 IST: Starting XI for both the teams announced! Luis in for Marcelo, Marquez handed first start against Brazil. Marcelo misses out for Brazil, Gabriel Jesus keeps his place.

18:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Round of 16 match between Brazil vs Mexico straight from Samara Arena.

"What greater motivation could you need when we face off against the five-time champions? It's the perfect scene. It's the biggest game of our lives." Mexico's last-16 misfortunes have often come down to the finest of margins. Defeat on penalties to surprise package Bulgaria in 1994 started an inauspicious run. They blew a lead against Germany four years later and against Argentina in 2006. Conceding twice to the Netherlands in the final minutes four years ago hurt more than most defeats, with a controversial penalty awarded for a theatrical Arjen Robben tumble deep into stoppage time sending the Dutch into the last eight. VAR (the video assistant referee) should prevent a repeat of that injustice, but Guardado has warned Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi not to be fooled by any playacting from the world's most expensive player, Neymar. "We all know who Neymar is, but it isn't up to me or my team to judge him, but the referees and FIFA," he said. "Now there's VAR they need to watch his style and know how to manage it."We know he likes to exaggerate fouls, throw himself on the ground a lot, but that's his style of play and the person who needs to stop that is the referee, not us."

A Brazil side finding their stride in Russia after a slow start are arguably the toughest challenge Mexico could have asked for as they were punished for failing to back up victories over Germany and South Korea with defeat to Sweden to finish second in Group F. Under Colombian coach Juan Carlos Osorio, though, Mexico approach every game seeking to impose themselves rather than in fear of the opposition. "We will try to be more offensive-minded and more driven towards winning games rather than just being happy to be there and trying to not get embarrassed or playing not to lose," said Osorio ahead of the tournament.