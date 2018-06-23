World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Tunisia Live Football Score: Tunisia Pull One Back But Belgium Still In Control

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez started with the same team which beat Panama for Saturday's World Cup group match against Tunisia in Moscow. Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is looking to add to the two goals he scored in their opening 3-0 rout of Panama for the clash at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow. Belgium and England clash next Thursday in their final Group G match in Kaliningrad in a contest likely to decide the pool winner. Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul swapped his goalkeeper with Farouk Mustapha taking over from Mouez Hassen, who played in the opening 2-1 defeat to England, failing to stop Harry Kane scoring the late winner for the Three Lions. In the only other change, Troyes midfielder Saif-Eddine Khaoui replaced Naim Sliti in the middle of the park for Tunisia. ( LIVE SCORE: Belgium vs Tunisia )

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Belgium vs Tunisia at Spartak Stadium in Moscow.

18:16 IST: 4 minutes added in the first-half, both the teams would need a breather after a high intensity drama. Meanwhile, de Bruyne plays a cheeky cross for Lukaku it happens to be a bit too heavy for the Manchester United star.

18:12 IST: Corner for Tunisia, Khazri delivers in the 42nd minute but comfortably collected by Thibaut Courtois in the nets.

18:11 IST: S.Ben Youssef has been stretchered off the field in the 41st minute for a niggle, not a good sight for the Tunisians.

18:07 IST: Khazri looked in a bit of trouble for Tunisia, a small breather was taken as Roberto Martinez passes on some key words to his playmaker Kevin de Bruyne around the 36th minute mark.

18:05 IST: Belgium imposing threat through their attack, but Hazard doing too much, unnecessarily to lose hold off possession.

18:00 IST: Brilliant cross from Tunisia, ball falls on space but the shot goes off target. Tunisia all off a sudden are looking the better side.

17:58 IST: 28 minutes up, it looks like a high scoring affair. Belgium keeping the ball well now but Tunisia challenging on the counter.

17:50 IST: GOAL! This time Tunisia on target as Bronn heads home from a free kick. Tunisia pull a goal back. | Belgium 2-1 Tunisia after 20 minutes

17:47 IST: GOAL! Lukaku finishes it coolly to give Belgium a 2-0 lead over Tunisia in the 16th minute.

17:36 IST: GOAL! Penalty for Belgium. Eden Hazard takes it and scores against Tunisia in the 6th minute.

17:30 IST: KICK OFF!

17:24 IST: National anthems! A huge roar goes out from the Belgium supporters as their national anthem is been sung, we are minutes away from the kick-off. Expect this to be a high scoring drama!

17:17 IST: Roberto Martinez has opted to go with an unchanged setting, he is going with a similar 3-4-2-1 line-up that he used in the last match. Meanwhile, Tunisia has made one change Khaoui replaces Sliti in the playing eleven.

17:15 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Group G fixture between Belgium and Tunisia.

History favours the Belgians. They are yet to lose to African opposition at a World Cup, while Tunisia have never beaten a European side at a finals. The experienced Oussama Haddadi is set to replace Ali Maaloul at left-back in the Tunisian defence and Martinez saw plenty of danger for his team in the north Africans' opening 2-1 defeat to England.

Belgium, ranked third in the world, reached the quarter-finals of Brazil 2014 and are aiming to match their previous best of reaching the semi-finals at Mexico 1986.

However, Tunisia will not make life easy for Belgium as they seek to provide a bright spot in a poor World Cup for African sides, with Egypt and Morocco already out.