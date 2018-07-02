World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Japan Live Score: Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku Key For Belgium Against Shinji Kagawa Starred Japan

Vincent Kompany was set to make his first start at the World Cup on Monday in one of 10 changes for Belgium against Japan, who also switched six players for the last-16 clash. The winner of the knockout match in Rostov will face Brazil, who earlier beat Mexico 2-0, in a quarter-final in Kazan on Friday. As expected, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez made wholesale changes from the side that beat England 1-0 in the group stages. He reverted mainly to the same starting line-up that thrashed Tunisia 5-2, with Manchester City defender Kompany as the only new addition, in for Dedryck Boyata at centre-back. Striker Romelu Lukaku, who has scored four goals so far in Russia, returned to lead Belgium's star-studded attack. Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens and Kevin De Bruyne were restored in a powerful midfield after being rested against England. Japan coach Akira Nishino also revamped his starting line-up after the 1-0 defeat to Poland in the group stages. (LIVE SCORES: Belgium vs Japan)

After making nine changes for last Thursday's win over England, Martinez is expected to revert to the line-up which impressed in one-sided wins over Panama and Tunisia. With nine goals so far in Russia, Belgium are the World Cup's top-scoring team.

Striker Romelu Lukaku has claimed four with two against both Tunisia and Panama in the group stages. The Manchester United star is set to face Japan after missing the win over England with an ankle knock. Martinez has all his players fit as Belgium hope to improve their best performance at a World Cup finals, 32 years after reaching the semi-finals of Mexico 1986.

Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen, 32, who played for 76 minutes against England, has proven he is over the thigh injury he suffered last month. Manchester City centre-back Vincent Kompany, also 32, who replaced Vermaelen late on against the Three Lions, could force his way into the starting side after shaking off a groin injury.