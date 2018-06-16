World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Iceland Live Football Score: Argentina Aim To Outwit Surprise Package Iceland

Lionel Messi-led Argentina will open their FIFA World Cup 2018 campaign against World Cup debutants Iceland on Saturday at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow. The South Americans, who had a difficult build-up to the tournament, will be looking to make an early statement in their opening match of World Cup 2018. In all probability, this will be Messi's last chance to win a World Cup and the Argentine talisman is taking nothing for granted against the World Cup minnows, who surprised one and all during the EURO 2016. (Live Score: Argentina vs Iceland)

17:41 IST: The first match of the day saw France beat Australia 2-1 in their Group C encounter.

17:40 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the match between Argentina and Iceland.

"Iceland showed they could compete with anyone at the last Euros," said Messi, referring to their giant-killing run at the 2016 European Championship in France. Messi was devastated by Argentina's loss to Germany in the 2014 World Cup final, with the agony compounded by back-to-back Copa America defeats to Chile in 2015 and 2016.Despite his achievements with Barcelona, the five-time world player of the year is yet to win a major international tournament and time is running out as his 31st birthday looms.

Argentina only made it to the finals courtesy of a Messi hat-trick in their final qualifier against Ecuador.

Subsequent friendlies have given cause for concern -- there was a 4-2 loss to Nigeria in November and a 6-1 humiliation by Spain in March, although Messi did not play in either match.

Argentina's final warm-up against Israel in Jerusalem was cancelled after protests from Palestinians, miring the team in controversy and leaving players short of match practice.

To further compound their problems, goalkeeper Sergio Romero and midfielder Manuel Lanzini both fell victim to late injuries.

Accusing Argentina of over-reliance on Messi may seem unfair to a team boasting the sharp attacking talents of Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain but it is a view coach Jorge Sampaoli himself has expressed.