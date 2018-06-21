World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Croatia Live Football Score: Argentina Face Croatia In Crucial Group D Match

Argentina are rallying around captain Lionel Messi as the South American giants prepare for their crucial Group D clash with Croatia on Thursday. Messi made an unhappy start to the World Cup on Saturday, missing what would have been a winning penalty as Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by minnows Iceland. It was a result that has renewed doubts about Argentina's ability to mount a sustained challenge at this World Cup, four years after they reached the final in Brazil. Another adverse outcome on Thursday and many may even start to consider the unthinkable - that Argentina could be on their way out at the group stage, mirroring their shock first round exit in 2002. ( Live Score: Argentina vs Croatia )

Legend Diego Maradona called the Iceland result a "disgrace" and warned coach Jorge Sampaoli he would not be able to return to Argentina with similar performances. Adding to the sense of disappointment, Messi's missed penalty was accompanied by 11 unsuccessful shots, the most in a World Cup game without return by a single player since Italy's Luigi Riva in 1970. Argentina's players however have been quick to close ranks around the Barcelona superstar.

Statistics -- Argentina have played five World Cup games on 21 June in the past and have won four and drawn one.

Here is how the starting XI and player formation of Argentina and Croatia look.

Meanwhile, France defeated Peru 1-0 to qualify to the Round of 16.

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Argentina and Croatia straight from Nizhny Novgorod stadium.

Defender Cristian Ansaldi meanwhile insisted Messi was in good spirits despite the Iceland setback. Despite the solitary point against Iceland, Argentina can take solace from a performance which saw them muster 26 shots and have 72 per cent possession against Iceland. Sampaoli is reportedly considering several changes for the game, including drafting in young forward Cristian Pavon for Angel Di Maria for more creativity up front.