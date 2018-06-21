 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Croatia Live Football Score: Argentina Face Croatia In Crucial Group D Match

Updated: 21 June 2018 23:01 IST

FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Football Match Score, Argentina vs Croatia: Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero will be in focus as they eye first win of tournament in a crucial Group D clash against Croatia.

World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Croatia Live Football Score: Argentina Face Croatia In Crucial Group D Match
FIFA Football World Cup 2018: The Argentina vs Croatia match will be played at Nizhny Novgorod © AFP

Argentina are rallying around captain Lionel Messi as the South American giants prepare for their crucial Group D clash with Croatia on Thursday. Messi made an unhappy start to the World Cup on Saturday, missing what would have been a winning penalty as Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by minnows Iceland. It was a result that has renewed doubts about Argentina's ability to mount a sustained challenge at this World Cup, four years after they reached the final in Brazil. Another adverse outcome on Thursday and many may even start to consider the unthinkable - that Argentina could be on their way out at the group stage, mirroring their shock first round exit in 2002. (Live Score: Argentina vs Croatia)

Legend Diego Maradona called the Iceland result a "disgrace" and warned coach Jorge Sampaoli he would not be able to return to Argentina with similar performances. Adding to the sense of disappointment, Messi's missed penalty was accompanied by 11 unsuccessful shots, the most in a World Cup game without return by a single player since Italy's Luigi Riva in 1970. Argentina's players however have been quick to close ranks around the Barcelona superstar.

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Argentina vs Croatia, straight from Nizhny Novgorod Stadium

23:00 IST: Statistics -- Argentina have played five World Cup games on 21 June in the past and have won four and drawn one. Can they continue this record?

22:40 IST: Here is how the starting XI and player formation of Argentina and Croatia look.

22:30 IST: Meanwhile, France defeated Peru 1-0 to qualify to the Round of 16.

22:25 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Argentina and Croatia straight from Nizhny Novgorod stadium.

Defender Cristian Ansaldi meanwhile insisted Messi was in good spirits despite the Iceland setback. Despite the solitary point against Iceland, Argentina can take solace from a performance which saw them muster 26 shots and have 72 per cent possession against Iceland. Sampaoli is reportedly considering several changes for the game, including drafting in young forward Cristian Pavon for Angel Di Maria for more creativity up front.

