2018 FIFA World Cup: No Place For Fabio Coentrao, Renato Sanches In Portugal Squad

Fabio Coentrao and Renato Sanches were missing from Portugal's 35-strong pre-World Cup squad named Tuesday by coach Fernando Santos. The squad, which will be cut to 23 before the June 14-July 15 tournament in Russia, included Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and other mainstays of the team that won Euro 2016, such as Pepe, William Carvalho, Joao Moutinho, Nani and Ricardo Quaresma. Sanches, who became the youngest player to lift the Euro title, has endured a disappointing season, the 20-year-old loaned to Swansea, who were relegated from the English Premier League, from Bayern Munich. Coentrao, one of the revelations of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and currently on loan at Sporting from Real Madrid, had ruled himself out of selection on Monday, saying he had had an "exhausting" season.