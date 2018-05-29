 
don't
miss
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

FIFA World Cup: Germany Coaching Staff Rallies Behind Hapless Loris Karius

Updated: 29 May 2018 18:54 IST

FIFA World Cup: Germany's coaching staff sent a message of support to Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius after his costly errors in the Champions League final

FIFA World Cup: Germany Coaching Staff Rallies Behind Hapless Loris Karius
FIFA 2018: Germany's coaching staff sent a message of support to Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius © AFP

Germany's coaching staff sent a message of support to Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius after his costly errors in the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid, goalkeeping coach Andreas Koepke said Tuesday. "We have tried to help him pick himself him up and we wrote to him telling him to keep his head up," said Koepke, the former Germany international. Head coach Joachim Loew, team manager Oliver Bierhoff and Koepke, all currently in northern Italy for a World Cup training camp, sent Karius a text message following Saturday's final in Kiev.

Koepke, a World Cup winner and European champion with Germany in the 1990s, slammed certain extremely critical remarks of the 24-year-old Karius in the wake of his two glaring mistakes.

"It's very borderline and totally incomprehensible on the part of experts with whom I played myself," said Koepke, notably taking aim at former Germany star Lothar Matthaeus who called it the "worst goalkeeping display in the last 20 or 30 years".

"It's a very brutal thing to experience," added Koepke. "I hope he will be supported by Jurgen Klopp and by Liverpool so he can get through it."

Comments
Topics : Germany Loris Karius 2018 FIFA World Cup Football
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Germany's coaching staff sent a message of support to Karius
  • We have tried to help him pick himself him, said goalkeeping coach Koepke
  • It's a very brutal thing to experience, said Koepke
Related Articles
FIFA World Cup: Germany Coaching Staff Rallies Behind Hapless Loris Karius
FIFA World Cup: Germany Coaching Staff Rallies Behind Hapless Loris Karius
Police Probe Loris Karius Death Threats After Champions League Misery
Police Probe Loris Karius Death Threats After Champions League Misery
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 38 32 4 2 100
2 Manchester United 38 25 6 7 81
3 Tottenham Hotspur 38 23 8 7 77
4 Liverpool 38 21 12 5 75
5 Chelsea 38 21 7 10 70
6 Arsenal 38 19 6 13 63
7 Burnley 38 14 12 12 54
8 Everton 38 13 10 15 49
9 Leicester City 38 12 11 15 47
10 Newcastle United 38 12 8 18 44
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.