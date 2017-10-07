 
FIFA U-17 World Cup 06 Oct 17 to 28 Oct 17

Traffic Snarls in Delhi Due to FIFA Under-17 World Cup

Updated: 07 October 2017 13:51 IST

The roads connecting to the stadium in south Delhi experienced heavy traffic. © PTI

Parts of Delhi experienced traffic jams on Friday due to the FIFA Under-17 World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, police said.

The roads connecting to the stadium in south Delhi experienced heavy traffic and traffic jams were witnessed in the nearby areas of Lajpat Nagar, Okhla Mandi, Nehru Place, Chanakyapuri and other parts.

The jams were caused due to heavy flow of spectators to the stadium and traffic restrictions being imposed on several roads leading to the stadium.

Traffic restrictions, which were imposed on Friday, will also be there on October 9, 12, and 16 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. during the football matches.

The areas where traffic restrictions are placed include Andrews Ganj, Kotla, Max Muller Marg, and Dayal Singh College road, all around around the stadium.

(With inputs from IANS)

Topics : Football FIFA U 17 World Cup India 2017
Highlights
  • Parts of Delhi experienced traffic jams on Friday due to the Under-17 WC
  • Roads connecting to the stadium in south Delhi experienced heavy traffic
  • Traffic restrictions will also be there on October 9, 12, and 16
