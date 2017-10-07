Traffic Snarls in Delhi Due to FIFA Under-17 World Cup

The roads connecting to the stadium in south Delhi experienced heavy traffic.

Parts of Delhi experienced traffic jams on Friday due to the FIFA Under-17 World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, police said.

The roads connecting to the stadium in south Delhi experienced heavy traffic and traffic jams were witnessed in the nearby areas of Lajpat Nagar, Okhla Mandi, Nehru Place, Chanakyapuri and other parts.

The jams were caused due to heavy flow of spectators to the stadium and traffic restrictions being imposed on several roads leading to the stadium.

Traffic restrictions, which were imposed on Friday, will also be there on October 9, 12, and 16 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. during the football matches.

The areas where traffic restrictions are placed include Andrews Ganj, Kotla, Max Muller Marg, and Dayal Singh College road, all around around the stadium.

(With inputs from IANS)