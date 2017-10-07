 
don't
miss
All Sports
FIFA U-17 World Cup 06 Oct 17 to 28 Oct 17

FIFA U-17 World Cup: We Will Provide Adequate Water, Says LOC

Updated: 07 October 2017 22:39 IST

The thirsty children, after braving the heat for hours, were forced to fight for as basic an amenity as water.

FIFA U-17 World Cup: We Will Provide Adequate Water, Says LOC
The local organising committee said they will make adequate arrangement for providing water. © Twitter

The local organising committee of the FIFA U-17 World Cup on Saturday said they will make adequate arrangement for providing water after more than 25000 schoolchildren suffered in the absence of water during India's opening game of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

"We know that there were issues with the distribution of water for the first match day of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 in New Delhi. There was a provision made by the stadium, as providing drinking water is the responsibility of the facility owner, but there was a lapse on the distribution," the LOC said in a statement.

It added, "We will be working as hard as possible with all facility owners to ensure that drinking water is readily available for all spectators from here on."

The thirsty children, after braving the heat for hours, were forced to fight for as basic an amenity as water.

Topics : India Football Team FIFA U 17 World Cup India 2017 Football
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • LOC said they will make adequate arrangement for providing water
  • More than 25000 schoolchildren suffered in the absence of water
  • India lost 0-3 to USA in their opening match
Related Articles
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Noah Awuku Scores As Germany Defeat Costa Rica 2-1
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Noah Awuku Scores As Germany Defeat Costa Rica 2-1
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Goalkeeper Moirangthem Dheeraj Disappointed At India Loss Despite Praise By US Coach
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Goalkeeper Moirangthem Dheeraj Disappointed At India Loss Despite Praise By US Coach
FIFA U-17 World Cup: A Tale Of Sweat And Tears Of Two Cousins From Manipur
FIFA U-17 World Cup: A Tale Of Sweat And Tears Of Two Cousins From Manipur
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 6 5 1 0 16
2 Manchester United 6 5 1 0 16
3 Chelsea 6 4 1 1 13
4 Tottenham Hotspur 6 3 2 1 11
5 Liverpool 6 3 2 1 11
6 Watford 6 3 2 1 11
7 Huddersfield Town 6 2 3 1 9
8 Burnley 6 2 3 1 9
9 Newcastle United 6 3 0 3 9
10 West Bromwich Albion 5 2 2 1 8
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.